StreamNative Recognized as a Contender in Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2025 Analyst Evaluation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative , the cloud-native data streaming company, today announced it was named a Contender by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2025. The report evaluated the 15 most significant streaming data platform providers. StreamNative scored the highest score possible in two criteria Forrester evaluated, including messaging and resource optimization, within the current offering category.

Built on Apache Pulsar and the Ursa Engine, StreamNative offers a cloud-native, multi-protocol streaming data platform engineered for scale, resilience, and performance. The platform empowers enterprises to process, route, and store high-volume, real-time data for both legacy messaging infrastructure modernization and next-generation AI applications.

"StreamNative aims to provide a high-performance, cloud-native multi-protocol streaming data platform…" The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2025 also cites "[StreamNative's] focus on scalability and resource optimization, while its investments in Pulsar's open-source ecosystem and performance optimization make it the primary platform for enterprises wishing to implement Pulsar."

"To us, this recognition acknowledges our vision that enterprises need a modern streaming platform built for cloud-native scale and real-time AI workloads," said Sijie Guo, CEO and co-founder of StreamNative. "Our customers are processing billions of events daily across IoT, financial services, and digital engagement use cases. For us, being recognized by Forrester reflects the real-world impact StreamNative delivers - from millions of connected devices to real-time fraud detection pipelines."

About StreamNative

StreamNative, the data streaming company, offers a high-performance, cost-efficient data streaming platform powered by Ursa Engine, supporting mission-critical operational business applications, AI, and analytics workloads. Built on a leaderless, lakehouse-native architecture, StreamNative eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional systems like Kafka, enabling enterprises to operate at 5% of the cost while unifying streaming and batch data in open formats such as Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake. Trusted by global enterprises and fast-growing unicorns, StreamNative offers unmatched flexibility with Serverless, Dedicated, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud), and Private Cloud deployment options—all backed by a 99.95% SLA and 24/7 expert support. Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms, StreamNative ensures real-time data flows with zero operational overhead, empowering organizations to transform raw data into AI-ready insights at unprecedented speed and scale.

