Stream.Security Named a Cool Vendor for the Modern Security Operations Center by Gartner®

Stream.Security today announced it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor for the Modern SOC by Gartner®.

"Organizations struggle to obtain visibility, awareness of exposures, and the ability to detect and respond to threats. These cool vendors focus on innovative ways to support a SOC through the use of automation, artificial intelligence and continuous assessment." –Gartner: "Cool Vendors for the Modern Security Operations Center," published November 5, 2024.

Stream empowers security operations (SecOps) teams to proactively prepare, detect, investigate and respond to cloud threats in real time. The platform leverages its innovative Cloud Twin™ technology to create a dynamic digital representation of the entire cloud environment. This allows for the application of advanced simulation techniques using graph machine learning to assess the impact of potential threats and configuration changes before they occur.

To effectively reduce risk, it's imperative that organizations augment alert or log-based solutions traditionally used for monitoring and alerting and eschew scanner-based cloud security tools in favor of cloud-native real-time security solutions designed for the dynamic nature of the cloud. This enables SecOps teams to gain unparalleled visibility and pinpoint exposures and threats by understanding the past, present, and future of their cloud infrastructure.

Key benefits of Stream.Security's Platform technology include:

Real-time Threat and Exposure Modeling: The Stream platform provides continuous visibility into cloud security posture, enabling organizations to anticipate vulnerabilities and attacks before they happen.

Attack Path Intelligence: Stream helps identify attack paths across all elements of your rapidly changing cloud infrastructure, eliminating false positives.

Streamlined Remediation: The platform facilitates automated remediation workflows and leverages an AI assistant to guide incident response processes.

Improved MTTR: The platform helps to streamline investigations and improve productivity for overburdened teams, leading to faster response times.

"Being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, we feel, is a testament to the innovative approach we're taking to cloud threat exposure detection and response," said Or Shoshani, CEO, Stream.Security. "This recognition, in our opinion, validates what we're hearing from our enterprise customers: SecOps teams need a solution that can bring real-time cloud context to detection and response processes."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select vendors based solely on their Gartner evaluations. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner® and Cool Vendors™ are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates, and are registered in the United States and internationally. All rights reserved.

About Stream Security

Stream.Security delivers the only cloud detection and response solution that SecOps teams can trust. Born in the cloud, Stream's Cloud Twin solution enables real-time cloud threat and exposure modeling to accelerate response in today's highly dynamic cloud enterprise environments. By using the Stream Security platform, SecOps teams gain unparalleled visibility and can pinpoint exposures and threats by understanding the past, present, and future of their cloud infrastructure. The AI-assisted platform helps to determine attack paths and blast radius across all elements of the cloud infrastructure to eliminate gaps accelerate MTTR by streamlining investigations, reducing knowledge gaps while maximizing team productivity and limiting burnout.

