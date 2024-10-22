Stream.Security Secures $30 Million in Series B Funding

Breakthrough Cloud Twin Model Powers the Only Real Time Cloud Threat & Exposure Detection and Response Solution that SecOps Teams Can Trust

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream.Security, the leading provider of real-time cloud security solutions, today announced the closing of a $30 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners, with participation from new investors, Citi Ventures, and existing investors, Energy Impact Partners (EIP), Cervin Ventures, TLV Partners, and Glilot Capital Partners VC. This new round of funding brings the total investment in Stream.Security to $55 million.

Stream.Security's Cloud Twin technology provides SecOps teams with real-time cloud threat and exposure modeling to accelerate response. As a result, SecOps teams can trust Stream.Security to quickly identify attack paths across all elements of their rapidly changing cloud infrastructure, assess the potential impact of breaches, eliminate false positives, and accelerate mean time to response (MTTR). The Stream.Security platform allows SecOps teams to visualize the full storyline of an attack and harness artificial intelligence to streamline investigations and improve productivity for over-burdened teams.

Most security organizations are utilizing inadequate cloud detection and response solutions, as evidenced by the fact that 82% of enterprises take more than seven hours to respond in a world where it takes less than three minutes for a threat actor to make a lateral movement after an initial breach. To effectively reduce risk, it's imperative that organizations augment alert or log-based solutions traditionally used for monitoring and alerting and eschew scanner-based cloud security tools in favor of cloud-native real-time security solutions designed for the dynamic nature of the cloud.

"We have struggled to gather enough context to triage quickly, and getting a real-time view of an attack is challenging," said Petr Zuzanov, SecOPS Architect, RingCentral. "Stream has been instrumental in helping us close the security gaps in our cloud infrastructure by providing a clear understanding of attack path and blast radius of every threat or exposure. Stream's real time platform has enabled us to identify and address threats and exposures that we were previously unaware of, significantly reducing our risk exposure, the opportunity cost of investigating false positives, and overall time and cost to remediate."

"Stream Security offers a unique value proposition by correlating behavioral anomalies with real-time cloud context, accelerating our investigation process," said Niv Schlomo, Vice-President, Cloud Operations, Kaltura.

"The market for Cloud Security solutions is still in its infancy with eighty-nine percent of organizations planning to implement or enhance their Cloud Detection and Response capabilities," said Jacques Benkoski, General Partner at U.S. Venture Partners. "We have invested in many of the top security companies and our diligence has clearly demonstrated the need for a new real-time cloud security solution. We are excited to invest in a fundamentally different and proven solution that helps SecOps teams with a critical alternative to 'point in time' cloud security solutions that create exploitable security gaps that cost enterprises millions to investigate and remediate."

"The demand signal for real-time cloud-native threat exposure management has never been stronger, as most enterprise SecOps teams are still relying on solutions designed for the relatively inert on-prem world to defend the cloud," said Matt Carbonara, Managing Director at Citi Ventures. "We believe that Stream is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and are excited to partner with them to help drive innovation and adoption of their unique Cloud Twin technology globally."

"SecOps teams need a cloud solution they can trust, and without the ability to continuously assess and manage threat and exposure in real-time, they are securing the cloud through the rear-view mirror," concluded Or Shoshani, CEO, Stream.Security. "This funding validates our fundamentally superior approach to cloud security and will play an important role in bringing our Cloud Twin technology to enterprises worldwide." [To learn more about Stream.Security story, read Or's blog post on today's funding milestone.]

About Stream.Security

Stream.Security delivers the only cloud detection and response solution that SecOps teams can trust. Born in the cloud, Stream's Cloud Twin solution enables real-time cloud threat and exposure modeling to accelerate response in today's highly dynamic cloud enterprise environments. By using the Stream Security platform, SecOps teams gain unparalleled visibility and can pinpoint exposures and threats by understanding the past, present, and future of their cloud infrastructure. The AI-assisted platform helps to determine attack paths and blast radius across all elements of the cloud infrastructure to eliminate gaps accelerate MTTR by streamlining investigations, reducing knowledge gaps while maximizing team productivity and limiting burnout.

For more information, visit Stream.Security.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275527/4979682/streamsecurity_Logo.jpg