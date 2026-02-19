Streamside Parks Announces $97 Million Acquisition of Seven Premium RV Resorts Across Five States

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Streamside Parks today announced the acquisition of a $97 million portfolio of seven premium RV resorts, expanding the company's footprint into five new states and adding 1,562 RV sites to its growing national platform. The acquisition further positions Streamside to pursue strategic portfolio optimization and long-term enterprise value growth as the outdoor hospitality sector continues to attract institutional interest. The newly acquired RV resorts are:

Arizona

Verde River RV Resort & Cottages, Camp Verde, AZ

California

Indian Waters RV Resort, Indio, CA

North Carolina

Fayetteville RV Resort and Cottages, Wade, NC

Raleigh Oaks RV Resort and Cottages, Four Oaks, NC

Pennsylvania

Twin Grove RV Resort & Cottages, Pine Grove, PA

Virginia

Americamps RV Resort & Cottages, Ashland, VA

VA North Landing Beach RV Resort & Cottages, Virginia Beach, VA

"This acquisition represents a pivotal milestone for Streamside," said John Cascarano, CEO of Streamside Parks. "We've expanded into high-quality markets, strengthened our operational platform, and accelerated our strategy of building a scaled, institutional-quality RV resort portfolio across the United States."

With this acquisition, Streamside now owns and operates 37 RV resorts and campgrounds comprising more than 4,200 RV sites across 16 states. Since its founding in 2023, the company has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing owner-operators in the outdoor hospitality sector. To learn more about Streamside Parks, you may visit its website at Streamsideparks.com.

About Streamside RV Resorts and Campgrounds

Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds develops and operates destinations designed to help travelers feel safe to unwind, explore, and reconnect. Whether guests are there for a long weekend or a season, Streamside offers comfortable, thoughtfully curated campgrounds supported by a welcoming, service-focused team. With 37 properties spanning regions across the United States, Streamside provides clean, pet-friendly accommodations and thoughtful guest experiences. For more information, visit streamsideparks.com.

Media Contact:

Jarrod Lawson

Vice President of Marketing

862-222-7531

[email protected]

SOURCE Streamside Parks