StreamText Introduces Cloud Encoding for Video, Revolutionizing Closed Captioning Integration

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamText, a leader in realtime captioning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: cloud encoding for video. This new feature allows users to seamlessly integrate captions from a StreamText event into an RTMP video stream, making it easier than ever to enhance video content with accessible, real-time captions.

The cloud encoding service is designed to be simple, empowering technical and non-technical users to enhance their video streams with real-time captions. "We created this solution with ease and control in mind," said Nick Wilkie, CEO of StreamText. "Our goal is to offer a service that not only simplifies the captioning process but also keeps our clients in control of their customer relationships—something other platforms don't always prioritize."

Benefits of StreamText's Cloud Encoding for Video

Easy to Use: The simple, intuitive interface is accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise, making it ideal for captioning firms, video production companies, event organizers, and individual captioners.

Customer Control: With this service, StreamText does not collect or use customer contact information, ensuring your relationships remain protected.

Compatibility: The CC encoding works with virtually all captioning software, providing flexibility for any workflow.

Cost-Efficient: With no monthly fees, hidden charges, or licensing requirements, clients only pay for what they use.

With this new cloud encoding service, StreamText solidifies its commitment to making captioning accessible, secure, and efficient for all users, helping businesses easily create inclusive video experiences. For more information on how StreamText's cloud encoding can benefit your captioning needs, please visit StreamText.net.

About StreamText

StreamText, the leading enterprise caption platform, was founded in 2003 by Anson Goldade to service the growing market need for accessibility and text streaming services. StreamText can support human and AI-based caption generation workflows to ensure accessibility at events, in the classroom, and more. Their team ensures that every spoken word is accessible through cutting-edge technology and innovation. Realtime captions and translations, when and where you need them. Learn more about StreamText and its full range of solutions by visiting https://streamtext.net/ .

