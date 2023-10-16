StreamText Releases Update With Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Language Translation Captions

News provided by

StreamText

16 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamText's latest Automatic Speech Recognition update includes enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) language translation. Over ten years ago, StreamText pioneered the translation of realtime captions. Leveraging this experience, StreamText now supports over 180 languages. The platform also features translation glossaries to correctly interpret names and other terms that do not require translation. To learn more about StreamText's multi-language translation capabilities, visit https://streamtext.net/translation/

Continue Reading

Nick Wilkie, CEO of StreamText, notes, "Our market-leading translation platform for realtime conversations provides highly accurate translations for a wider audience than ever before. Whether you are using human or AI-generated captions, having the option to translate into almost any language allows maximum accessibility and participation at all events."

As the industry-leading enterprise solution for all realtime caption requirements, StreamText invites all interested parties to schedule a demo with their team to learn more: https://streamtext.net/contact/.

About StreamText
StreamText, the leading enterprise caption platform, was founded in 2003 by Anson Goldade to service the growing market need for accessibility and text streaming services. StreamText can support human and AI-based caption generation workflows to ensure accessibility at events, in the classroom, and more. Their team ensures that every spoken word is accessible through cutting-edge technology and innovation. Realtime captions and translations, when and where you need them. Learn more about StreamText and its full range of solutions by visiting https://streamtext.net/.

Contact:                                                                                       

Nick Wilkie
Chief Executive Officer
Madison, WI
[email protected]

SOURCE StreamText

Also from this source

StreamText Releases the Latest Version of Automatic Speech Recognition Caption Technology Powered by AI

StreamText Releases the Latest Version of Automatic Speech Recognition Caption Technology Powered by AI

StreamText is pleased to announce the latest release of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI). With...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.