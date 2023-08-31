StreamUnlimited announces new Stream2Go product line at IFA 2023

VIENNA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited will launch a new turn-key focused product line at IFA, Berlin categorized as "Stream2Go".

Based on one hardware platform, Stream2Go features five different software build options that are carefully configured to enable customers to select a compatible package for their product line development. It provides flexibility for a range of form factors, such as smart audio products, low power portables, white goods and appliances, and IoT products for home, retail or industrial applications.

The software bundles available include leading contemporary features:

Google Chromecast built-in

Apple Siri

AirPlay Audio

Amazon Alexa

Matter

Spotify Connect

TIDAL Connect

And much more…….

"We're thrilled to be launching this program, which offers a completely new option for our customers that will have a significant impact on their product development roadmaps and BOM costs, " said Markus Rutz, CTO for StreamUnlimited. "It is designed to enable feature rich, cost sensitive tiers to existing product families and to encourage innovation across segments that may not previously have benefited from our technology integration".

The hardware foundation is the same across all five configurations, and is designed, in terms of module footprint, memory size and connectivity options, to provide the best performance for the specific feature sets, at lowest possible cost. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, LE Audio and an integrated equalizer for audio post- processing are all standard features across the Stream2Go product line.

Stream2Go will be showcased for the first time by StreamUnlimited in their IFA booth in Berlin from 1st – 5th September 2023. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting [email protected]

For more information on StreamUnlimited technologies, contact [email protected].

About StreamUnlimited:

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 18 years has built its own IP while more than quadrupling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for connected audio and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, San Jose, Osaka, Shenzhen, Iasi and Bratislava. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics space, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

For more details, visit www.StreamUnlimited.com.

