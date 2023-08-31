StreamUnlimited announces new Stream2Go product line at IFA 2023

News provided by

StreamUnlimited Engineering

31 Aug, 2023, 03:03 ET

VIENNA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited will launch a new turn-key focused product line at IFA, Berlin categorized as "Stream2Go". 
Based on one hardware platform, Stream2Go features five different software build options that are carefully configured to enable customers to select a compatible package for their product line development. It provides flexibility for a range of form factors, such as smart audio products, low power portables, white goods and appliances, and IoT products for home, retail or industrial applications. 

The software bundles available include leading contemporary features:

  • Google Chromecast built-in
  • Apple Siri
  • AirPlay Audio
  • Amazon Alexa
  • Matter
  • Spotify Connect
  • TIDAL Connect
  • And much more…….

"We're thrilled to be launching this program, which offers a completely new option for our customers that will have a significant impact on their product development roadmaps and BOM costs, " said Markus Rutz, CTO for StreamUnlimited. "It is designed to enable feature rich, cost sensitive tiers to existing product families and to encourage innovation across segments that may not previously have benefited from our technology integration".

The hardware foundation is the same across all five configurations, and is designed, in terms of module footprint, memory size and connectivity options, to provide the best performance for the specific feature sets, at lowest possible cost. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, LE Audio and an integrated equalizer for audio post- processing are all standard features across the Stream2Go product line.

Stream2Go will be showcased for the first time by StreamUnlimited in their IFA booth in Berlin from 1st – 5th  September 2023. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting [email protected]

For more information on StreamUnlimited technologies, contact [email protected].

About StreamUnlimited:
Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 18 years has built its own IP while more than quadrupling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for connected audio and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, San Jose, Osaka, Shenzhen, Iasi and Bratislava. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics space, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

For more details, visit www.StreamUnlimited.com.

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.