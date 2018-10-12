StreamUnlimited named as an Alexa Voice Service Solution Provider

VIENNA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited announces that it is now an Alexa Voice Service (AVS) Solutions Provider, with the StreamSDK software stack integration qualified by Amazon. The solution is available for demonstration at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

As an AVS Solution Provider, StreamUnlimited offers the opportunity for brands and ODMs to innovatively develop differentiated products with Alexa built-in. StreamUnlimited's multi-dimensional StreamSDK software stack offers a rich diversity of features that can interact with, and be controlled by, Amazon Alexa. This provides the seamless integration of an audio product, such as a connected soundbar, into an essential part of the voice controlled smart home eco-system, with features including online music services, multiroom playback and high resolution audio quality.

"Alexa Voice Service's qualification of the StreamSDK enables our brand customers and ODM partners to create innovative, Alexa-enabled audio products that go beyond basic smart speakers. The depth and flexibility of StreamSDK encourages development of feature rich audio products, including soundbars and AVR's, making it easy to integrate Alexa into connected products," said Markus Rutz, Chief Technical Officer at StreamUnlimited. "The hardware agnostic design of our StreamSDK software stack offers the possibility for our customers to use their own hardware, or to use one of our existing hardware modules that have been designed and produced specifically for audio and voice control applications."

The Alexa built-in solution from StreamUnlimited can be selected in conjunction with the StreamVienna range of hardware modules, offering latest generation, future-proof SoC platforms with low application costs and options for low power consumption. The Stream1832 module requires no external DSP for hotword detection, microphone array and post processing, and is compatible with MEMS microphones and all common audio formats. This, combined with production and support availability in China, StreamSDK software and a vastly experienced engineering team at StreamUnlimited, results in flexibility in product design and a fast time to market.

StreamSDK is a flexible, modular software solution that transports any streaming audio functionality to multiple consumer electronics devices. Alongside the Alexa Voice Service, features include Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Chromecast built-in, GVA and a vast range of music and Internet radio services, support for high resolution audio, a proprietary Multiroom distribution protocol and customizable Android and iOS applications. StreamSDK is portable to various classes of silicon and compliments perfectly the StreamVienna ready-to-use hardware module family, varying from the low-cost Stream1832 to the premium Stream810.

About StreamUnlimited:

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 13 years has built its own IP while more than tripling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for smart audio, voice assistant and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen and Mountain View. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics channel, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers. For more details, and to arrange an appointment to meet with us at CES,

Contact us via: https://alexa.streamunlimited.com

CONTACT: Mark Needham, mark.needham@streamunlimited.com

SOURCE StreamUnlimited

Related Links

http://www.streamunlimited.com

