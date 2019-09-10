StreamUnlimited powers Alexa Voice in new sensor mirror hi-fi by simplehuman

As an AVS Solution Provider, StreamUnlimited offers the opportunity for brands and ODMs to innovatively develop differentiated products with Alexa built-in. StreamUnlimited's multi-dimensional StreamSDK software stack offers a rich diversity of features that can interact with and be controlled by Amazon Alexa. This provides the seamless integration of an audio product, such as a connected speaker, into an essential part of the voice controlled smart home eco-system, with features including online music services and multiroom playback.

"StreamSDK enables audio products that go beyond basic smart speakers. The depth and flexibility of StreamSDK encourages development of feature rich audio products, such as Smart Mirrors, making it easy to integrate Alexa into connected products." said Jawad Haider, VP of North America Business Development at StreamUnlimited. "Simplehuman's differentiated product requirements have helped us push the limits of our SDK offerings. Bringing this product to market in such a short timeline is another testament to our great engineering workforce and we look forward to enabling more innovative products in the future".

"When developing the sensor mirror hi-fi, it was our priority to provide a high-quality audio experience for the morning routine with the full functionality of Alexa. StreamUnlimited and the StreamSDK allowed us to get this product to market quickly" said Guy Cohen, Director or Electronics at simplehuman.

The Alexa built-in solution from StreamUnlimited can be selected in conjunction with the StreamVienna range of hardware modules, offering latest generation, future-proof SoC platforms with low application costs and options for low power consumption. The Stream1832 module requires no external DSP for hotword detection, microphone array and post processing, and is compatible with MEMS microphones and all common audio formats. This, combined with production and support availability in China, StreamSDK software and a vastly experienced engineering team at StreamUnlimited, results in flexibility in product design and a fast time to market.

StreamSDK is a flexible, modular software solution that transports any streaming audio functionality to multiple consumer electronics devices. Alongside the Alexa Voice Service, features include Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Chromecast built-in, GVA and a vast range of music and Internet radio services, support for high resolution audio, a proprietary Multiroom distribution protocol and customizable Android and iOS applications. StreamSDK is portable to various classes of silicon and compliments perfectly the StreamVienna ready-to-use hardware module family, varying from the low-cost Stream1832 to the premium Stream810 and immersive audio compatible Stream1955.

About StreamUnlimited:

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 14 years has built its own IP while more than quadrupling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for connected audio and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen and Santa Clara. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics space, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

For more details, and to arrange an appointment to meet with us at IFA and CEDIA Expo, Contact us via: https://alexa.streamunlimited.com

