STREAMWORK UNVEILS ITS MOST POWERFUL UPDATE YET: 20+ NEW ENTERPRISE FEATURES REDEFINING CREATIVE COLLABORATION

Survey Finds Creative Teams Lose Up to One Full Day of Their Workweek Chasing Approvals: StreamWork's Latest Release Delivers the Fix

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamWork, a leading enterprise platform for collaborative creative proofing and approvals, today announced its most significant product release to date introducing more than 20 new features that deliver smarter automation, flexible versioning workflows, and advanced reporting for high-performing marketing and creative teams. With this release, StreamWork sets a new standard for online proofing and approval platforms, empowering teams to work faster, cut review cycles by over 30 percent, and reclaim valuable time to focus on what matters most: creating exceptional work.

StreamWork’s Most Powerful Update Yet: 20+ New Enterprise Features for Faster Creative Approvals

Every creative professional knows the feeling: the endless email threads, the "final_v8" file names, the 2 a.m. feedback that derails a week of progress. Instead of creating, teams spend their days chasing approvals, navigating confusion, last-minute changes, and version chaos that slows everything down. To better understand this growing problem, StreamWork commissioned a national survey of 500 marketing and creative professionals to reveal the true cost of approval chaos:

Over 60 percent of creative professionals spend up to one full day of their workweek chasing approvals

Seventy-four percent said the approval process takes more effort than the creative work itself

More than half admitted that approved content still went live with errors in the past year, often due to last-minute stakeholder changes

"Even with processes in place, mistakes still slip through because many teams are still managing approvals manually," said Meredith Bailey, Founder and CEO of StreamWork. "That's exactly why we built StreamWork: To give creative teams the speed, clarity, and control they deserve, so they can focus on producing exceptional work instead of chasing feedback or fixing errors."

With this latest release, StreamWork introduces a suite of enterprise-grade capabilities that bring automation, visibility, and consistency to the heart of the creative process. New updates include:

Enterprise Bulk Approvals: Route entire projects, including videos, images, PDFs, and presentations, through one streamlined bulk approval workflow. Split or re-route assets anytime for total flexibility.

Route entire projects, including videos, images, PDFs, and presentations, through one streamlined bulk approval workflow. Split or re-route assets anytime for total flexibility. Next-Generation Approval Workflow Builder: A redesigned builder with intuitive stage views, guided setup, and a pre-launch validation screen to ensure every approval setup is accurate and clear.

A redesigned builder with intuitive stage views, guided setup, and a pre-launch validation screen to ensure every approval setup is accurate and clear. Smarter Tracking, Reporting & Control: Real-time dashboards surface every approval, deadline, and bottleneck with time-stamped audit trails for accountability and compliance.

Real-time dashboards surface every approval, deadline, and bottleneck with time-stamped audit trails for accountability and compliance. Centralized Approval Hub: A single approvals hub consolidates every project, review link, and status in one place, creating a single source of truth across teams.

A single approvals hub consolidates every project, review link, and status in one place, creating a single source of truth across teams. Custom Template Library: Save, reuse, and scale approval workflows across teams or clients to ensure consistency and speed.

Nearly half of survey respondents agree that it is important review and approval tools integrate with project management platforms they already use. StreamWork connects seamlessly with leading creative and project management tools, including Asana, Monday.com, Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and more to keep teams connected and unified. The latest update extends StreamWork's Asana and Monday.com integrations to fully support bulk approvals with real-time status syncing, enabling cross-platform visibility and faster execution. Early adopters are already seeing results.

When a global CPG brand launched a new product requiring stakeholders to review and approve more than 450 creative assets, StreamWork's Asana integration reduced hundreds of fragmented comment chains down to just a few per file, dramatically reducing versioning and helping to increase speed to market. "I just think that every creative team should be using StreamWork. It helps the project managers, it helps the designers, and it helps all the stakeholders involved," said Kelly Perry, Creative Operations Consultant.

The data makes one thing clear: approval bottlenecks aren't just a process issue, they're a drain on time, morale and resources. "The human and financial cost of slow approvals is huge, with over three quarters of survey respondents citing delays in approvals as directly wasting their team's budget," added Bailey. "Missed deadlines, wasted budgets, and burnout all add up. StreamWork fixes that by helping teams move from chaos to clarity."

Teams looking to accelerate creative workflows and improve ROI can start a free 14-day trial today at www.streamwork.com or contact [email protected] for enterprise demos.

ABOUT STREAMWORK

Founded in 2020, StreamWork is a creative workflow and approval management platform built for enterprise marketing and creative teams. Trusted by top global brands and agencies, StreamWork centralizes feedback, automates approvals, and eliminates bottlenecks, helping teams cut review times by 30% or more. Learn more at www.streamwork.com .

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The opt-in survey was commissioned by StreamWork and conducted online by Pollfish between October 7–22, 2025, among 500 U.S. adults working in marketing and advertising. Respondents were selected to reflect the U.S. Census data for age, gender, region, and income.

