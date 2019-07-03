Streann empowers Actualidad Media and ESPN 990 with Mobile Trivia Live Streaming Game

The game lets users test their soccer knowledge while competing over a designated sum of money. Players can begin the activity within 30 minutes before each match starts, and then have to correctly answer a series of multiple choice questions in order to win. But while a wrong answer can halt their progress, just like in HQ Trivia, the game offers the opportunity to buy extra lives, securing a monetization opportunity for broadcasters.

The beauty of the setup lies in its simplicity. It's built within the Actualidad Media App, that works both on iOS and Android , so there's no need for the user to download an additional app to their phone. Streann enables this by utilizing a software platform that allows for a universal setup, allowing broadcasters to focus on their content, rather than having to develop their own solutions.

As the future of sports consumption becomes more mobile and multiscreen-friendly, strategies like these play into viewers' desire for greater engagement and community. However, valuable interactions often happen on second screen platforms, bringing little advantage to the primary broadcasters. But by gamifying their content, broadcasters can have greater control over their audiences. Why? Especially in sports, where streaming rights are very costly, it doesn't make much sense that a broadcaster leaves a lot of money and engagement on the table for social media platforms.

"We believe in the power of the second screen and mobile interactivity," says Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann. "By creating an integrated and attractive digital venue that engages the end-user in different ways, broadcasters can develop loyalty and keep their audiences wanting to come back for more."

About the company

Streann Media is revolutionary SaaS platform established in 2014 in Miami. It is on a mission to empower content providers all over the world with innovative distribution, engagement, and monetization tools for the ultimate end user experience. With Streann content providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify or HQ with new engagement features and market first patent pending monetization technologies. Thanks to its all-in-one solution that is extremely user-friendly, the company has earned several awards and keeps growing exponentially.

SOURCE Streann Media

Related Links

http://www.streann.com

