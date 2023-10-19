Streann launches TV 3.0 to 200 million spectators at Santiago 2023 Panam Games

Fans will enjoy unique multi-view experience across all screens.

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann will elevate the Panam Games viewing experience to unprecedented heights with its revolutionary live multi-screen content experience. With an impressive selection of 18 new layouts and 18 live channels (9 in Spanish and 9 in English), viewers will have an immersive and customizable interface that enhances their connection to sports. More than 2,000 hours of live sports coverage will be broadcast on the Panam Sports Channel website, mobile apps, and Smart TV applications.

The event, scheduled for October 20th, promises to be an extraordinary spectacle of athleticism and sportsmanship, and Streann Media's advanced streaming technology will ensure fans around the world can enjoy every exhilarating moment. Viewers will have unparalleled access to live events, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all in real-time, creating an immersive and engaging experience.

The Miami tech company launched TV 3.0, empowering broadcasters and content owners to become digital media companies, competing head to head with TikTok, Meta, and YouTube. Streann is bringing together the power of AI, AR and Social Content Platforms to boost engagement, user growth, and ad revenues.

Key Features of Streann's Multi-view Content:

  • Multi-view for mobile: fans are able to watch different live streaming content at the same time on iOS and Android.
  • Multi-view for web: fans can watch up to 20 live streaming channels at the same time on the web.
  • Multi-view for Connected TVs: fans can watch multiple live streaming events simultaneously on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, and Android TV.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Panam Games and bring a new content experience to sports fans around the world," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media. "Our goal is to bring fans closer to the action than ever before and create an interactive experience that captures the excitement and spirit of the Panam Games with TV 3.0 and the new live multi-screen experience."

"As Panam Sports we are taking a very important step in this fast-moving digital world. We have made a great investment because we believe it is essential to promote our sport, our athletes and to be able to reach more people throughout our continent," said Panam Sports President, Neven Ilic.

The incredible excitement of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is live on the Panam Sports Channel from October 20 to November 5. Download the free mobile application now, available on all Android and iOS devices.

About Streann

Streann Media transforms the landscape of modern media, leading the convergence of TV 3.0 and the social-first experience. Through a blend of Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Social Content, and Real-time Audience Engagement, we redefine the boundaries of storytelling and interactivity across all platforms and screens. In this next-generation media ecosystem, Streann is setting the gold standard by transforming passive viewing into an unparalleled, interactive social journey, facilitating the creation and curation of compelling content, making it effortlessly shareable and customizable. Welcome to the future of entertainment, where every experience is social, personalized, and truly unforgettable. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

SOURCE Streann Media

