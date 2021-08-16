Streann Media and Blackbird team up to disrupt remote live streaming production.

Using the combined technology of both companies, content providers will be able to produce live events with the best tools, speeding up the production process and engaging viewers with enriched live and video on-demand content. The integration delivers a very powerful combined solution for successful OTT deployments, especially if live streaming is in play.

Specifically, Streann and Blackbird together enable production teams to send reliable, high-quality video from anywhere and remotely edit, enrich and publish their live and VOD content to any destination. This ensures a seamless, consistent user experience for the end-user. Streann Media has already delivered several deployments for global sports events - enabling lower production costs and lower carbon emissions through remote production.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: "We're excited to add Streann, another innovative and fast growing media company to Blackbird's growing partner list. Blackbird will enable users across Latin America to reversion, enrich and publish content across a range of genres and to many digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms. We are very much looking forward to working with their team."

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com .

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing, and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass-market digital video channels, and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high-end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetization.

