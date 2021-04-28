Streann Media Redefines Sports Streaming With The Launch Of Panam Sports Channel

Panam Sports becomes the first continental organization in the Olympic Movement with a dedicated over-the-top (OTT) service that benefits the 41 National Olympic Committees and thousands of athletes of the Americas.

Thanks to the 150+ features of Streann, Panam Sports will add behind-the-scenes experiences, athlete interviews and coaching seminars to watch on-demand. The online platform and mobile app will offer exciting live events such as the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers, Pan American Championships and the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games. Fans will enjoy high-stakes action from the biggest stages across the region, beginning with the Panam Swimming Qualifier to Tokyo 2020 and Cali 2021 organized by UANA from April 29-May 2 in Orlando, USA. This can't miss event will be shown exclusively on Panam Sports Channel to watch live and on-demand.

"As Panam Sports we are taking a very important step in this fast-moving digital world. We have made a great investment because we believe it is essential to promote our sport, our athletes and to be able to reach more people throughout our continent. We know it is not an easy task, and that is why we need the support of the National Olympic Committees, the International Federations and the Pan American Confederations to ensure that this great dream that becomes a reality today will have the success that the athletes deserve," said Panam Sports President, Neven Ilic.

"We are thrilled to bring new sports content experiences to the market. It is a great honor to partner with Panam Sports and bring stunning experiences to fans on all devices and platforms. We are thinking outside the box seat," said Streann Media Co-founder and CEO, Gio Punzo.

Thanks to the innovative solutions provided by Streann Media and Panam Sports' pledge to keep athletes at the heart of every decision, Pan American Sports now has a new digital home.

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

