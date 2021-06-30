Streann Media wins "Best OTT Platform" award

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching a record number of projects in the last 12 months, Streann Media has become the world's most innovative and interactive platform, thanks to an incredible team of streaming technology engineers, data scientists, UI/UX designers, and programmatic experts.

The company, with headquarters in Miami, Florida, received the latest prize from the Produ Entertainment Awards, the most relevant media publication in the Americas. The jury, composed by industry executives and media experts, was impressed by the recent number of breakthrough projects that Streann launched solving the three major issues for content providers: distribution across platforms, user engagement, and monetization in digital.

The company has developed the most robust set of digital tools of the industry - more than 150 in total - including patent-pending technology in video advertising able to increase up to 10X the digital revenues of content creators. A big source of growth in 2021 is the rise of Connected TVs: for the first time in history, advertisers could reach more than 100 million households via connected, streaming TV services, and brands are reallocating their ad budgets toward digital streaming services at remarkable rates.

Streann Media has data-driven solutions to bolster measurement capabilities to navigate this new era for brands and content creators: "We have clients that have had a return on investment of 350% per month. These companies have millions of impressions, and with one single line of code, they have been able to monetize from day one. We are very proud to win this award and keep pushing the boundaries of innovation for content providers", commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

With an impressive list of global clients and hundreds of millions of active users worldwide, we believe in strong partnerships as the only way to navigate the complex interaction between content and technology. "We have a fantastic partnership with Streann Media. Among many unique features, we appreciate their ability to create content without staff having to travel to the sports venue," noted Franck Choquard, Head of Content and Platforms, Eurovision sport at EBU.

"We chose them because of the technology, but fell even more in love with their support. In a short period of time, we became an amazing 24/7 team." "There are a lot of OTT providers around these days, and finding the right one can be a real challenge. Streann quickly rose to the top in our search on the features alone. However, for Surfing.com, we want a strategic partner -not just a solution provider- and this is where Streann really shines. Streann is a partner we can grow with and who has a deep understanding of our needs and our space. We're stoked to have them in the water with us!" Chris Almida, co-founder of Surfing.com.

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

