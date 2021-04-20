Streann Revenue Jumps 110% in Q1 2021!

MIAMI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media, the most interactive and innovative OTT platform in the world, announces record revenue in Q1 2021, led by growth in programmatic digital ads, digital services, and streaming projects' contracts.

Total revenues jumped 110% compared to Q1 2020, while the monthly recurring revenue grew 94% compared to Q1 2020. The company has built a SaaS "plus" business model, which brings revenue from different sources.

Streaming is the new normal, and the outlook continues to look bright for Streann throughout the biggest media disruption in decades. The Miami tech streaming company has customers around the globe, with millions of monthly active users, and is launching more OTT projects than ever.

Programmatic digital ads revenue increased exponentially, as Streann has received more demand for connected TV's applications like AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, Android TV. The company signed new ad server demand partners, attracted by the company's + 1 Billion yearly ads request. Streann's innovative ad formats and data tools have given publishers an ROI of 350%, with a return of viewability rate of 95% and video completion rate of 97%.

In Q1 2021, the company signed with Google Ad Manager, Google Ad Exchange, Verizon Media, Pubmatic, and Rubicon, among other giants of the programmatic ads industry, which will increase ads fulfillment exponentially and improve CPM pricing.

As a roadmap, Streann is launching several new streaming complimentary products in Q2 2021, including its own ad-server, a production studio app, and a new social content platform to compete with Zoom, StreamYard, and Clubhouse.

"Our pipeline is full, with fantastic multi-year projects globally. Digital Ads revenue is an area where we continue to invest, and it's growing exponentially for us. We are deploying some BIG networks in Q2 2021 for Sports and eSports market segments. We are going to have another record year, and the best is yet to come," commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.

According to a report by ReThink TV, streaming will allow sports media rights revenue to hit $85 billion by 2024. And that's only one portion of the sports industry.

Streann Media® is the most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform in the world. With Streann, content providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for distribution, engagement, and market-first monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has earned several industry awards thanks to its user-friendly, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, please visit www.streann.com.

SOURCE Streann Media

