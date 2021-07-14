Streann Revenue Jumps 73% in Q2 2021!

MIAMI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media, the most interactive and innovative OTT platform in the world, announced record revenue in Q2 2021, led by global sports OTT projects, programmatic digital ads revenue growth, and digital transformation services.

The Miami-based company keeps innovating, as is ready to launch three new streaming solutions in Q3 to attract content creators from all verticals with a freemium business model.

Inside-Switcher: video & audio production App that transforms smartphones and tablets into multi-camera viewpoints. Key features include: add your logos, graphics, invite guests, create audio effects, and then go live streaming to Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch, Web, Podcast and OTT.

Streann Studio: broadcast-quality studio experience for web. Live streaming to Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch, Web, Podcasts, and OTT.

Inside-Corner: New Ad technology with Instream video playlist for web and mobile experiences, generating high-performance CPMs.

Streaming is the new normal, and Streann is capitalizing on the content boom of the post-pandemic world with a unique SaaS "plus" model, with revenue from different sources, including software, programmatic, and OTT growth services. For Q2 2021, revenue jumped an astonishing 73% year-over-year.

With customers around the world, the Miami-tech organization has implemented its +150 features for millions of monthly active users, making personalization a reality for all content creators, including niche OTT projects.

Programmatic Digital Ads revenue on multiplatform increased exponentially, and the company expects triple-digit growth in 2021. Streann has received more demand for connected TVs applications like AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, Android TV, as brands have shifted advertising dollars from traditional media to OTT in 2021.

In this vertical, Streann signed new Ad server demand partners, attracted by more than 1 billion yearly ads request. The new ad formats have given publishers an ROI of 350% with a video completion rate of 97%.

In Q2 2021, the company added Xandr (formerly AppNexus) to its vast list of programmatic ads partners. Xandr is a data-enabled technology platform, powering a global marketplace for premium advertising. These breakthrough agreements will increase ads fulfillment and improve CPM pricing.

"We had an awesome H1 2021, and H2 2021 will be even stronger. Our TAM just got bigger, launching new streaming tools will give more options to content creators to distribute, engage and monetize. Our focus on programmatic advertising on any screens and Connected TV will be a big part of our recurring revenue growth," commented Gio Punzo, CEO at Streann Media.

