Streann Revenue Jumps 85% in Q3 2021!

In 2021, brands have shifted advertising dollars from traditional media to OTT in 2021, and Streann is capitalizing on this trend. Particularly, revenue from digital advertising services is experiencing double-digit, month-over-month growth. The company has built a disruptive advertising solution for content creators and brands, partnering with industry leaders Didna and CatapultX to bring artificial intelligence and new digital ad formats to market. The new ad formats have given publishers an ROI of 350% with a video completion rate of 97%.

The technology company keeps pushing boundaries, planning the launch of two new streaming solutions in Q4 2021 to attract content creators from all verticals. Hundreds of millions of video creators -including millions of Streann's active users- will be able to bring remote production to the next level with these new products:

- Inside-Switcher is the first video studio app with different multi-camera possibilities, lowering the cost of production and increasing the speed of broadcast-quality content experiences from a single App. The company launched a successful beta program in September, selling out thousands of slots for new users in only four days.

- Streann Studio is a web-based software that allows content creators to broadcast and personalize live videos to multiple streaming platforms simultaneously, including YouTube Live, Facebook Live, RTMP, HLS, and Twitch.

The global video streaming software market size is exploding, as it is expected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 15.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The fastest-growing segment is multi-camera streaming, with anticipated triple-digit user adoption for 2022.

Streaming is the new normal, and Streann is growing exponentially thanks to a unique SaaS "plus" model. "We had an awesome Q3, and Q4 2021 will be even stronger because we see substantial demand for programmatic advertising solutions and connected TVs. Our total addressable market just got bigger, as we are launching new streaming tools to give content creators more options to distribute, engage and monetize," commented Gio Punzo, CEO at Streann Media.

Streann Media® is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for distribution, engagement, and monetization technologies. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won several industry awards for its easy-to-use all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com

