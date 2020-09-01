Streann, Triton Digital, and JBFM join forces to launch a new audio streaming experience in Brazil

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Challenge:

Rádio JBFM and Radio Cidade are two of the most popular Radio Stations in Brazil, with over 200 Million impressions per year.

The media company, leader in Rio de Janeiro, was looking for cutting edge technology to improve end-user experience via mobile Apps and new forms of monetization. They had tried different solutions, but none of them worked until they implemented Streann.

Deployment:

Streann implemented several technologies, including:

Integration with Triton Digital streaming technologies.

Market-first audio interactive features.

New video ad formats for brands through Inside-Ad.

Engagement campaign through Inside-Stories.

Audience Data dashboard and campaign tracking with Inside-Analytics.

Results:

JBFM and Radio Cidade were able to reach larger audiences globally, expanding the footprint of the radio station and adding thousands of new users.

Thanks to Inside-Ad and its non-invasive video advertising system, viewability rate increased up to 95% for brands.

And with Inside-Chat, JBFM and Radio Cidade had been able to create innovative campaigns, increase engagement by 300% and double the number of app downloads.

"This project is very special to us. Brazil is huge! We are thrilled to bring new content experiences to one of the most important Radio groups from Río de Janeiro. Our technology -integrated with Triton- is generating new revenue for JBFM and Radio Cidade, and reaching new levels of engagement with their end-users. The model works!" said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.

"We are proud to be integrated with Streann, and to provide them with the technology necessary to power the delivery and monetization of Rádio JBFM," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We remain committed to helping stations like Rádio JBFM deliver exceptional listening experiences while generating meaningful digital revenue."

"We love working with Streann because we are not a number. They care about our success, embrace our goals, and work together as a team to make it happen." Antonio Brito, General Manager of JBFM and Radio Cidade, commented.

Download here for the IOS version or here for the Android version to test the App and see our new video ads formats, bringing local and programmatic video ads into the radio world. Patent-pending technology features also include chat, polls and games.

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com .

Streann Media®️ is the most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform in the world. With Streann, content providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 100 proprietary features for distribution, engagement, and market-first monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has earned several industry awards thanks to its user-friendly, all-in-one solution, and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information please visit www.streann.com

SOURCE Streann Media

