Streck establishes partnership with Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to distribute PrimeStore® MTM worldwide

LA VISTA, Neb., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Streck is pleased to announce its new partnership with Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to distribute its flagship product, PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Media (MTM), worldwide. PrimeStore® MTM is an FDA-cleared collection device for inactivation, stabilization and ambient temperature transportation of biological samples.

"Streck is a true innovator in the sample collection field, and one of the most trusted companies in the diagnostic industry," said Jeff Fischer, co-founder and president of Longhorn. "PrimeStore® MTM is a natural fit for distribution by Streck, as Longhorn shares its dedication to providing unique stabilization solutions for clinical testing and research."

"Streck is excited to enter the transport media space with a partner whose products have transformed the field," said Matthew Kreifels, vice president of Sales, MarCom and Business Development at Streck. "We look forward to sharing this molecular testing tool with labs worldwide."

Nucleic acid-based testing can rapidly identify infection-causing pathogens, providing the necessary information for health care professionals to quickly implement appropriate and effective treatment strategies. However, the collection, transport and handling of infectious disease specimens is often complicated by safety concerns for personnel involved in testing and the inherent instability of the microbial nucleic acids of interest. With PrimeStore® MTM, the transport and testing process is streamlined and safe.

About Streck

Established in 1971, Streck develops quality control and sample stabilization products that help clinical and research laboratories worldwide feel confident in the validity of their results. Streck products are manufactured in La Vista, Nebraska, and delivered to thousands of labs worldwide.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn caters to both in order to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

