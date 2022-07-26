Street Fair Returns to Downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio October 8

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yellow Springs, Ohio Chamber of Commerce invites the public to Experience Yellow Springs with the return of the Yellow Springs Street Fair from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The popular event will feature two music stages, a beer garden, live street performers, more than 200 vendors, and a wide variety of unique shops and restaurants in the beautiful village of Yellow Springs. The street fair is free and open to the public.

Registration is now open for craft and food vendors, as well as music and entertainment providers. Downtown businesses will be given booth space options close to their shops and other local vendors will have preferential location options as well. But space is limited, and deadlines are approaching. The local vendor registration deadline is July 31st, and the overall vendor registration deadline is August 29th.

Prior to the pandemic, Yellow Springs Street Fair has been held twice a year, spring and fall, attracting as many as 15,000 visitors in a single day to the small Greene County village. "After 2 ½ years and 5 canceled street fairs, the Chamber is excited to welcome back this classic Yellow Springs event," said Jason Bailey, Vice President of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "Our team and the Village of Yellow Springs are diligently planning to ensure a safe return of Street Fair with hopes that it provides the opportunity to experience the art, culture, and community of Yellow Springs!"

Primary logistical support for the street fair is being spearheaded by the event staff of Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs. The new co-owner of the hotel is Ryan Aubin, a member of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to see such an important event return to downtown Yellow Springs," Aubin said. "I'm honored to be a sponsor and that our staff has the opportunity to help bring it back, hopefully better than ever. We hope people will come make the event as successful as it was before so it can continue."

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to assist with set-up, tear-down, and festival operation throughout the day. Positions are available all day, from 6AM until 6PM, with short, flexible, shifts. Volunteers receive a FREE Street Fair t-shirt, and a ticket for one beer or two non-alcoholic drinks at our beer garden.

For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org, or contact the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce Event Team by email at [email protected] or call (937)-767-2686.

