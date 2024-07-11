Street Ropez Teams Up With Walmart to Bring Jump Rope Fitness to Your Neighborhood

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Street Ropez, a subsidiary of Black Girls Jump, Inc. and the go-to brand for quality jump ropes, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Walmart, the renowned retail giant. This partnership is all about making their premium single jump ropes and Double Dutch ropes more accessible than ever before, and they couldn't be more excited to begin this journey to bring jump rope fitness to neighborhoods across the nation. As one of the few black-owned suppliers in Walmart's ecosystem, this partnership underscores Street Ropez's commitment to diversity and inclusion in retail.

Get Street Ropez at Walmart Stores Get ready to find Street Ropez's top-quality jump ropes on the shelves of select Walmart stores in communities nationwide, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and North Carolina. Keep an eye out for Street Ropez's single jump ropes and Double Dutch ropes at a Walmart store near you.

Get ready to find Street Ropez's top-quality jump ropes on the shelves of select Walmart stores in communities nationwide, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and North Carolina. For a complete list of Walmart locations that carry Street Ropez, please visit here. Street Ropez is all about spreading the joy of jump rope fitness to as many people as possible, and teaming up with Walmart truly aligns with its mission to inspire and empower individuals through fitness. With this collaboration, Street Ropez aims to make premium fitness products accessible to everyone looking to enhance their workout routines and prioritize their health and well-being.

Ayana Haaruun, founder of Street Ropez, remarked, "Our collaboration with Walmart marks a significant stride in our mission to democratize fitness. It's not just about expanding our market reach; it's about democratizing fitness and making it an enjoyable experience for all. With our jump ropes now accessible at Walmart, we're one step closer to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness aspirations."

Street Ropez's partnership with Walmart isn't just about selling jump ropes — it's about creating a positive impact that resonates with communities of all backgrounds. Together, Street Ropez and Walmart are dedicated to making high-quality fitness solutions more readily available, emphasizing inclusivity and convenience. By teaming up, they are bringing a unique blend of expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence in fitness to individuals seeking effective and enjoyable ways to stay active and healthy.

Join Street Ropez and Walmart on this exciting journey to revolutionize jump rope fitness in your neighborhood and beyond. Together, they are on a mission to make fitness more inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Keep an eye out for Street Ropez's single jump ropes and Double Dutch ropes at a Walmart store near you, and get ready to elevate your workouts with top-notch fitness solutions that inspire you to move, jump, and thrive.

For more information about this collaboration and to locate a Walmart near you that carries Street Ropez, visit www.streetropez.com.

About Street Ropez:

Street Ropez is on a mission to revolutionize the way individuals approach fitness by offering high-quality jump ropes designed to elevate workouts and inspire a love for staying active. As a proud Black women-owned business born out of the passion for jump rope fitness, Street Ropez is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that embody excellence, inclusivity, and community empowerment. The company strives to make fitness accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for all. Learn more at www.streetropez.com.

Media Contact:

Ayana Haarun

[email protected]

773-851-9953

SOURCE Street Ropez