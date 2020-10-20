Street Smart To Showcase Collaboration Of Government Agencies On Quality Of Life Issues At IACP 2020

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Street Smart LLC™, a leader in revolutionizing safety and security, and an innovator in crime fighting technology, is excited to showcase how its Street Smart solution is helping government agencies collaborate on quality of life issues at this year's International Association of Chiefs of Police Virtual Conference (IACP) from October 20 – 22, 2020.

Street Smart is a unique and proprietary web-based application that allows law enforcement, social service workers, homeless outreach, parks and recreation agencies, and others, to quickly share critical information. It provides users with access to important, real-time data such as homeless camp locations, overdose incidents, vandalism, crime patterns and much more. Street Smart has a proven record for enhancing effective communication within the agencies that serve our communities.

Street Smart goes above and beyond the standard CAD and RMS search by supplying up-to-the-minute data feeds, maps, discussions, bulletins and case management tools. With its flexibility, Street Smart helps agencies adapt with the times and change the way they handle crime and quality of life issues.

"We have put a tremendous amount of work into our Street Smart technology, and we're excited to give law enforcement professionals at IACP the opportunity to see firsthand how they can collaborate with social service agencies on quality of life issues such as homelessness, behavioral health and substance abuse," said Cicero "Ro" Lucas, CEO of Street Smart LLC.

IACP is the largest and most important law enforcement event of the year, with thousands of policing leaders from around the globe attending for education and networking sessions. While the conference is virtual this year, attendees will still have the opportunity to meet with vendors and sponsors to discover and discuss solutions to the challenges being faced by law enforcement.

About Street Smart

Street Smart LLC provides a platform for law enforcement agencies to reduce crime in their communities and enhance officer safety through its efficient information collection, management and distribution platform.

For more information about Street Smart, visit the company's website at www.Streetsmart247.com.

