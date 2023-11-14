Street Wars Embraces Artificial Intelligence, Elevating its 13-Year Reign as the Premier Mobile HTML5 Game

News provided by

MocoSpace

14 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

MocoSpace Leads the Charge in AI Integration for Browser-Based Mobile Social Games

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, MocoSpace, a trailblazer in the mobile social game network, is set to revolutionize its long-standing hit game, Street Wars, by incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Having dominated the mobile HTML5 gaming scene for over 13 years, Street Wars boasts an impressive player base of over 100,000 gamers, engaging for a staggering 250,000 minutes a day, with an exceptional ARPDAU exceeding $20. The game's lifetime players has surpassed the 1 million mark, with a daily influx of 2,000+ new players.

Continue Reading
Street Wars
Street Wars

"We launched Street Wars over a decade ago, and its enduring success has surpassed our wildest expectations. Now, with the infusion of artificial intelligence, we're taking it to unprecedented heights," announced Justin Siegel, CEO, and Co-Founder of MocoSpace.

The initial phase of AI integration involves leveraging generative AI tools to create innovative content while enhancing existing features within Street Wars. Following this, the MocoSpace team plans to explore further applications of AI, injecting improvements into various facets of the game.

Justin Siegel emphasized, "Our vision is to use AI not just for game content, but to enrich the overall gaming experience. We're evaluating tools such as ChatGPT, DALL·E, Midjourney, and others to achieve this goal."

As the original mobile-first community in North America, celebrating almost two decades across iOS, Android, and mobile Web, MocoSpace is determined to extend AI capabilities beyond games. With members dedicating hundreds of thousands of hours daily to engage with friends across games, blogs, forums, chat, and messaging, MocoSpace aims to implement AI enhancements across all features gradually. The rollout of new and improved content is slated to commence in early 2024, providing players with an enriched and dynamic gaming experience.

MocoSpace welcomes developers and publishers interested in distributing HTML5 mobile browser-based games to reach out at [email protected].

About MocoSpace:

MocoSpace is the largest entertainment destination on the mobile Internet, boasting over 50 million registered users who collectively generate more than 1 billion minutes a month. For the young, multicultural, on-the-go generation, MocoSpace is the mobile community of choice for making friends, having fun, and staying connected. Launched in 2005 and based in Boston, MA, MocoSpace is backed by General Catalyst and Softbank Capital. For more information, visit www.jnjmobile.com.

Media Contact:
Justin Siegel
(617) 542 1614
[email protected]

SOURCE MocoSpace

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.