Street Wars Embraces Artificial Intelligence, Elevating its 13-Year Reign as the Premier Mobile HTML5 Game

MocoSpace Leads the Charge in AI Integration for Browser-Based Mobile Social Games

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, MocoSpace, a trailblazer in the mobile social game network, is set to revolutionize its long-standing hit game, Street Wars, by incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Having dominated the mobile HTML5 gaming scene for over 13 years, Street Wars boasts an impressive player base of over 100,000 gamers, engaging for a staggering 250,000 minutes a day, with an exceptional ARPDAU exceeding $20. The game's lifetime players has surpassed the 1 million mark, with a daily influx of 2,000+ new players.

Street Wars

"We launched Street Wars over a decade ago, and its enduring success has surpassed our wildest expectations. Now, with the infusion of artificial intelligence, we're taking it to unprecedented heights," announced Justin Siegel, CEO, and Co-Founder of MocoSpace.

The initial phase of AI integration involves leveraging generative AI tools to create innovative content while enhancing existing features within Street Wars. Following this, the MocoSpace team plans to explore further applications of AI, injecting improvements into various facets of the game.

Justin Siegel emphasized, "Our vision is to use AI not just for game content, but to enrich the overall gaming experience. We're evaluating tools such as ChatGPT, DALL·E, Midjourney, and others to achieve this goal."

As the original mobile-first community in North America, celebrating almost two decades across iOS, Android, and mobile Web, MocoSpace is determined to extend AI capabilities beyond games. With members dedicating hundreds of thousands of hours daily to engage with friends across games, blogs, forums, chat, and messaging, MocoSpace aims to implement AI enhancements across all features gradually. The rollout of new and improved content is slated to commence in early 2024, providing players with an enriched and dynamic gaming experience.

MocoSpace welcomes developers and publishers interested in distributing HTML5 mobile browser-based games to reach out at [email protected].

About MocoSpace:

MocoSpace is the largest entertainment destination on the mobile Internet, boasting over 50 million registered users who collectively generate more than 1 billion minutes a month. For the young, multicultural, on-the-go generation, MocoSpace is the mobile community of choice for making friends, having fun, and staying connected. Launched in 2005 and based in Boston, MA, MocoSpace is backed by General Catalyst and Softbank Capital. For more information, visit www.jnjmobile.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Siegel

(617) 542 1614

[email protected]

SOURCE MocoSpace