Street Washer Machine Market Attracts Sizable Business Opportunities with Increasing Product Use in Construction Areas, Notes TMR Study

The street washer machine market in Europe is projected to gain a value of US$ 1,570.8 Mn by 2031

Rise in the machine use for road sanitizations is propelling the street washer machine market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The street washer machine market in Europe is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The use of different street washer's equipment such as road washing machines and street washing machines is being increasing in the recent years as they help in washing debris and sedimentations from the roads, thereby making driving on the road more convenient. Moreover, street pressure washers are being utilized in the industrial areas in order to remove emissions including chemicals or oil residues from the streets. Hence, the expansion of industrial areas in developing and developed economies is boosting the sales growth in the street washer machine market.

At construction sites, street power washers find extensive application in order to take out cement as well as other residues. Hence, a rise in the number of construction activities is prognosticated to fuel the demand for products from the street washer machine market in the forthcoming years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84837

Street Washer Machine Market: Key Findings

Street washer machines are being utilized in the municipal street cleaning systems across the globe. These machines are gaining popularity owing to their ability to assist in keeping the roads and streets clean. Moreover, a rise in the utilization of these machines in the roads sanitization, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, has played a key role in the growth of the street washer machine market.





Street washing machines are in high demand owing to their increased use by authorities in order to clean highways and streets. Hence, players in the street washer machine market are expected to experience sizable growth prospects in the street/road washing and highway washing segments of the market.





Major companies in the street washer machine market are focusing on the expansion of their third-party distribution channels in order to maintain their leading market positions. This factor is anticipated to help in the growth of the indirect distribution channel segment of the market in the upcoming years. The revenue of street washer machine market in Europe is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,570.8 Mn by 2031.





is estimated to be valued at by 2031. The demand for petrol or diesel models of street washer machines is being increasing in the recent years owing to their cost-effective nature. As the diesel engines operate on the compression cycle, these engines are able to generate extra power and torque output. These factors are driving the demand opportunities for key players operating in the street washer market.





However, the running cost of diesel/petrol machines is high. In addition, they emit notable amount of CO2 and other pollutants into the atmosphere. Owing to these factors, the companies in the street washer machine market are experiencing gradual inclination of customers toward the use of a clean fuel alternative including electric municipal vehicles, notes a TMR study. This aside, major road sweeping machine manufacturers are increasing R&Ds in order to develop next-gen machines.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84837

Street Washer Machine Market: Growth Boosters

A surge in the number of infrastructure activities across many developed and developing nations globally is boosting the demand for street washer machines





The adoption of street washer machines is being increasing owing to a rise in the incidences of labor strikes and high cost of manual labors globally

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84837

Street Washer Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dulevo S.p.A.

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG

MultiOne

Dynaset Oy

Yantai Haide Special Vehicle Co., Ltd

TENAX INTERNATIONAL s.r.l.

Mulag

TRILETY

Boschung

Piquersa Machinery, SA

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84837

Street Washer Machine Market Segmentation

Propulsion

Diesel/Petrol



Electric



Others (CNG , LPG, etc.)

Spray Bar Width

Below 100 cm



100-200 cm



Above 200

Power

Below 30 kW



30-60 kW



60 - 100 kW



Above 100 kW

Application

Road/Street Washing



Highway Washing



Apartment Complex



Airports



Seaports



Others

Distribution Channel

Direct



Indirect

Browse Latest Factory Automation Industry Research Reports by TMR

Fluid Coupling Market - Fluid Coupling Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031

Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to cross value of US$ 528.5 Mn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031

Hoist Market - Hoist Market is expected to reach value of US$ 4,283.2 Mn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Winch Market - Winch Market is expected to reach US$ 2,471.8 Mn by the end of 2031, It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031

Palletizing System Market - Palletizing System Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 3475.2 Mn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) ROBOT MARKET is expected to reach US$ 52.63 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to clock a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market - Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 75.34 Bn by the end of 2031, it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Gear Box and Gear Motors Market - Gear Box and Gear Motors Market is expected to exceed value of US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research