Streetleaf Launches Solar Streetlights to Scale Reliable, Sustainable Civic Infrastructure

Eco-friendly, off-grid energy powering the next wave of development already removing 1.5M lbs of CO2

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetleaf, the leading innovator in solar-powered lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new product line of solar streetlights. The Streetleaf solar streetlights are designed to provide reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly illumination for urban and rural areas. They do not require electrical wiring, making them cost-effective compared to the grid, and can be installed in less than 15 minutes. The lights are also low maintenance, saving communities money today and in the long run. Streetleaf aims to power more than 55M street lights with renewable energy.

Streetleaf solar streetlights

Streetleaf's streetlights use high-efficiency solar panels and batteries to store and convert solar energy into electricity. The streetlights have smart sensors that automatically adjust the brightness and duration of the light based on ambient conditions and traffic flow. The streetlights also have a remote control system that allows Streetleaf to monitor and manage the performance and status of each unit.

Their streetlights offer several benefits over conventional streetlights, such as:

Lower upfront and maintenance costs

Reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint

Quick installation

Enhanced safety and security

Improved aesthetics and visibility

"We are delighted to bring an environmentally-friendly solution to such a vital aspect of civic infrastructure," said Kartik Goyani, founder of Streetleaf. "Our solar streetlights are a step forward to re-engineering climate-forward communities."

Streetleaf is also proud to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone in its growth. The company has installed over 4,500 solar streetlights across the US and has planted over 4,500 tandem trees in its carbon-neutral initiative while removing 1.5M lbs of CO2 from the atmosphere. Streetleaf's streetlights have also proven to be more hazard-resistant than conventional alternatives. During Hurricane Ian, when over 100,000 streetlights were impacted by the storm, Streetleaf's streetlights stood unchanged, providing essential aid to its communities.

"I just wanted to say thank you for designing such innovative street lights," said Don Harris, North Fort Myers Resident. "Our area took a beating from Hurricane Ian, yet our street lights were undamaged and worked like a champ the evening of the storm."

The company has already attracted large development partners, including Lennar Homes and Habitat for Humanity.

Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski

Founder & Principal

Rally Call

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Streetleaf