Streetsense Acquires Internationally Renowned Retail Environment Strategy Firm Larisa Ortiz Associates

"The addition of Larisa Ortiz Associates brings to Streetsense an enhanced depth of knowledge and experience in shaping urban commercial landscapes and increasing access to opportunities in underserved neighborhoods – where Larisa has been a true catalyst for meaningful change," said Streetsense CEO, Brian Taff. "In joining Heather Arnold and the Research + Analysis Team, Larisa's team will amplify Streetsense's ability to address the diverse and complex challenges our commercial and public sector clients demand today. "

Over her two-decade track record of working with public sector clients on neighborhood improvement strategies that focus on retail, Larisa has developed implementation strategies for over 200 districts worldwide. She is an internationally recognized consultant, speaker, instructor, and author in the field of commercial district revitalization.

"Streetsense's creative and interdisciplinary approach to the impact of retail and development on communities is exactly what I was seeking in this next important dimension in my professional journey to provide the greatest solutions within the diversity of challenges we face," said Larisa Ortiz. "I look forward to collaborating with the great talent across so many important disciplines here at Streetsense that, together, can create a huge impact for so many districts and neighborhoods across the world."

Since founding LOA in 2008, Ms. Ortiz continues as a Mayoral appointee to the City Planning Commission and sits on the boards of the International Downtown Association and Coro New York Leadership Center. She is the author of "Improving Tenant Mix: A Guide for Commercial District Practitioners" (ICSC, 2015), "Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse" (IEDC, 2000), and is founder and editor of The Commercial District Advisor newsletter and blog. A Watson Fellow and Fulbright Scholar, Larisa holds a BA from Wesleyan University and a Masters in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I have worked with Larisa on many projects over these last 20 years and understand the intrinsic value she will bring to Streetsense," said Heather Arnold, Principal of Research + Analysis. "Her breadth and depth of experience is virtually non-pareil across the public-private area of retail development and urban revitalization."

The addition of the LOA team supports Streetsense's global growth initiative, which has included the opening of new offices in the U.S. and Europe, expanding services, and a joint venture with CBRE Group, Inc., the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm.

About Streetsense

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Streetsense is an experience-focused strategy and design collective that creates brands people love and places people love to be. Powered by in-depth insights and an interdisciplinary approach, the teams at Streetsense are experts at creating, transforming, and driving consumer demand to brands and places. Visit Streetsense at www.streetsense.com or in person in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Madrid, Spain or follow on Twitter and Instagram at @realstreetsense and on Facebook facebook.com/realstreetsense.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Chase

202-997-8677

jchase@streetsense.com

SOURCE Streetsense

Related Links

http://www.streetsense.com

