Streetsense Selected To Guide Retail Vision And Strategy For Nassau Hub On Long Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetsense, an experience-focused strategy and design collective, was selected by one of New York's largest real estate owners, investors, operators and developers, RXR Realty, and its partner Onexim, to help guide the retail vision and strategy of the Nassau Hub, transforming a stretch of parking lot surrounding Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in the nation's oldest suburb into a 70-acre dynamic, cohesive, walkable, mixed-use Innovation District.

Located in Uniondale, New York, the long-awaited Hub — one of the largest development projects on Long Island — aims to be a first-of-its-kind suburban downtown center designed to attract new and diverse populations back into the suburbs by creating a space that promotes connectivity, collaboration, and industrial and scientific innovation with anchor tenant, Northwell Health.

"This project is an opportunity to take the retail and placemaking expertise we've cultivated at Streetsense and apply it to a site with incredible potential," said Larisa Ortiz, managing director, research and analysis, at Streetsense. "Every community is unique and understanding the area today, and where it's headed tomorrow, is key to creating a successful retail environment and sense of place for the long term. We're honored to be a part of RXR's vision."

The research efforts, highlighted in a recent Nassau Hub Development Report, will not only guide the future retail development efforts of the project but also ensure the development is complementary, not competitive to existing retail offerings in the market. A key part of these efforts will be ongoing community engagement and outreach that will provide a voice to area stakeholders. A survey, distributed to Hofstra University, will serve to gather input from the local college community in Nassau County around retail needs and preferences, as well as site design and connectivity of the Hub to nearby campuses.

"Innovative retail offerings will sit at the heart of the Hub as a true, 24/7 live, work, play and stay community, with a dynamic street life and vibrant arts and cultural offerings," said Rebecca D'Eloia, senior vice president, development & project executive, at RXR Realty. "Creative, experiential retail serves as a crucial anchor in our vision to create a more walkable, dynamic Long Island that attracts talent, draws visitors, and acts as a model for what the suburbs of the future can be. We are grateful to Streetsense for helping bring this vision to life."

The project has the potential to generate more than 5,000 construction jobs, 10,000 permanent jobs, $2.5 billion in economic activity during construction, and $1.3 billion in annual economic activity when fully operational.

Learn more about the Nassau Hub at www.nassauhub.com

About Streetsense

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Streetsense is an experience-focused strategy and design collective that creates brands people love and places people love to be. Powered by in-depth insights and an interdisciplinary approach, the teams at Streetsense are experts at creating, transforming and driving consumer demand to brands and places. Visit Streetsense at www.streetsense.com or in person in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Madrid, Spain or follow on Twitter and Instagram at @realstreetsense and Facebook at facebook.com/realstreetsense.

