StreetSmart, a leader in mobile workforce management, acquired by Think3

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetSmar t , a mobile workforce management solution that enables companies to streamline and increase the visibility of their field operations, has been acquired by Think3, a $1B Austin-based fund focused on buying, strengthening, and growing software companies.

StreetSmart serves over 6 ,000 companies with its mobile workforce management solutions. StreetSmart improves transparency and accountability for mobile workforces, and helps companies keep track of and protect their field operations.The company's mobile applications process more than 24 million forms, 12 million Geo-fences, 9 million jobs, and 6 million shift annually.

Think3 has a strong history of strengthening and growing companies - developed from acquiring 75 companies over the last 15 years. Think3's strong financial and resource base will ensure faster, long-term innovation and enhanced customer support for StreetSmart's customers.

StreetSmart customers will now be enrolled in the Think3 Customer Success program, ensuring they receive the highest level of customer service, best practices consultation, product delivery, and technical support. This program is a proven method for building strong customer partnerships and aligning product development with customer priorities. StreetSmart will also become a key component of the Think3 PRIME solution giving customers the opportunity to utilize software across the portfolio at no additional charge.

Andy Tryba, Think3 founder, with more than 20 years of experience managing global companies for growth and profitability, is the new CEO of StreetSmart. "We are excited to welcome StreetSmart customers and employees to the Think3 family," said Tryba. "StreetSmart and Think3 both share a focus on customer success, leading-edge technology and innovation. And together, we will transform the mobile workforce management experience through deeper engagement with our partners and customers."

About Think3

Think3 is a $1 billion private equity fund focused on buying, strengthening, and growing software companies. Think3, and affiliated companies, have purchases and strengthened over 75 enterprise software companies over the past 15 years. Think3 distinguishes itself in the software industry by utilizing our world-class engineering capabilities to drive substantive product developments, continuous innovation, and sustainable value propositions. For more information, please visit www.think3.co m .

About StreetSmart

StreetSmart® is a leader in mobile workforce management. StreetSmart offers packaged, mobile workforce management solutions including Jobs, Forms, Timesheets, Mileage, and location services. Scalable from small to large-sized organizations, this cloud-based administrative software seamlessly integrates with mobile worker information to provide insights into mobile worker locations, job activities and shift information. Dispatchers can manage jobs dispatch with either the StreetSmart software or their familiar Microsoft Office Outlook application. StreetSmart understands the field service industry and numbers show it with 10,000 companies relying on StreetSmart every day. Each year our mobile apps process more than 24 million forms, 12 million GeoFences, 9 million jobs and 6 million shifts. Our customers save time and money while they increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction. The mobile app is a monthly per-user fee that costs less than $1 per day. The administrative application, onboarding and ongoing support are free. Visit streetsmartmobile.com for more information.

