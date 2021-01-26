StreetWire partners with R3's Corda to help power transformation of real estate data services

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetWire is providing game-changing technology for the real estate industry, making its data more valuable, transparent and accurate.

Oliver Tickner, StreetWire CEO said: "Our company returns control of real estate data as a valuable asset to the people and organizations who produce it. Corda Enterprise forms part of the technical heartbeat of that solution delivering the data security the industry has always lacked, as well as the transparency financial markets have always needed to fully engage with this $220+ Trillion asset class."

Cathy Minter, CRO at R3, said: "Corda Enterprise was built from the very start to help overcome the traditional friction between maintaining confidentiality and providing the transparency that powers decision-making. StreetWire's solution is exciting for the real estate industry and we're proud to help support its development."

StreetWire - whose advisory board includes Jonathan Miller the prolific US housing market analyst, Adam Helfgott the founder of MadHive, Sebastian Delmont the co-founder of StreetEasy, and Professor Maurice Herlihy of Brown University - has been running a number of discrete pilots over the course of 2020 in North America. 2021 promises to be the year when we see the platform come to market. "We've been quietly getting things built and tested in 2020" commented Tickner, "expect some more exciting progress announcements from us in 2021". StreetWire's parent company has also been backed with a personal investment from David E. Rutter, founder of enterprise software firm, R3, and former CEO of electronic trading at ICAP Plc.

StreetWire is a member of the Re Ledger Consortium group and Real Estate Standards Organization RESO.

