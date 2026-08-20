Strength From Within: A TORRAS Conversation with Tommy Caldwell

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climbing icon Tommy Caldwell recently joined TORRAS for a father-son climb with his son Fitz on the Scimitar route near Lake Tahoe. Featuring TORRAS Q3 AIR PRO, the project opened into a candid conversation about resilience, fatherhood and the experiences that have shaped him over a lifetime of climbing.

Strength in Focus

Speed Speed

For Tommy, who once saw climbing as the center of his life, losing a finger might have seemed like a nightmare. Yet even in that moment, he found a sense of possibility.

"I felt uncertainty and fear, but I also felt strangely liberated. There were no expectations anymore—neither from me nor from anyone else. I was starting from the bottom, and every time I proved I could still do something, it was uplifting and invigorating."

Despite the extraordinary climbs he went on to achieve after that, Tommy has never seen himself as a naturally gifted climber.

"Over time, I realized that hard work could still take me to those places. I grew to love getting into the trench and digging a little every day. That process itself became fulfilling. I learned that I was good at focusing on something, being relentless, and moving steadily toward it—so I embraced that strength."

Recording on His Own Terms

Tommy and Kevin Jorgeson's historic Dawn Wall ascent brought their story to a global audience and changed the way Caldwell thought about sharing his experiences.

"I began to understand that sharing could be meaningful. But I also learned when to put the phone down. At one point I dropped my phone off the wall, and it reminded me that if you become too absorbed in what people are saying, you can stop experiencing the thing itself. The balance matters."

Today, Caldwell also captures moments on his own terms. During the climb with Fitz, the TORRAS Q3 Air Pro made it easier to record along the way.

"I found myself belaying with one hand and recording with the other in a way I would not have felt comfortable doing before. I also clipped the ring to a carabiner on my rack, almost the same way I rack climbing gear. That was a pleasant surprise because it made the phone much faster to access than repeatedly sliding it in and out of a pocket."

Passing on Confidence

Scimitar marked one of Fitz's most challenging multi-pitch climbs yet. As he stays close to protect Fitz on the wall, Tommy takes an equally careful approach to fatherhood.

"I did not want to force him to climb, even though in the back of my mind I hoped he might eventually see what I see in it. The challenge for me is to contain my enthusiasm and let his interest grow naturally, without tying it to ego or to other people's expectations of a professional climber's child."

Asked what he ultimately hopes for Fitz, Caldwell does not prescribe a destination.

"First of all, I want him to be his own person and find his own path. I know how to teach him to follow the path I took, but that is not necessarily the path he should take. "I want him to be confident and joyful—to see the world as a wonderful place, to meet people from many places, to notice beauty, and to move through life with openness."

For Caldwell, what gets passed on is not a path to follow, but the confidence to find one.

Shared Ground: Tommy Caldwell & TORRAS

The sense of focus Caldwell values is what he appreciates about TORRAS as a brand.

"I think the biggest difference between TORRAS and other brands I've worked with is that they put so much energy into making just a few products very well. It's cool to see all that energy going into a few things and those things being really perfected."

The connection feels even closer through a shared relationship with climbing.

"It was exciting to see TORRAS's connection to climbing. There are people within the company who are climbers, and TORRAS supports climbing gyms. Anything close to the climbing world means a lot to me."

SOURCE TORRAS