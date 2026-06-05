Record Your Passion: TORRAS Partners with Portugal Football for the Season Ahead

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Portugal will begin a World Cup journey with special significance. After missing the last World Cup hosted in the United States back in 1994, this storied national team now has the chance to create a new chapter on American soil, one that could become a defining moment in Portugal's football history. And for this exciting stage, preparation is about more than training alone. Beyond the usual partnerships in kits and performance gear, Portugal has teamed up with innovative technology brand TORRAS, bringing it on as a partner to document the journey and help capture the moments that shape it.

Earlier this year, the Portugal national football team and rising consumer electronics brand TORRAS launched their collaboration, "Record Your Passion."

The partnership centers on football-themed versions of the TORRAS Q3 AIR Ostand Case, including a limited-edition Portugal national team design available for iPhone 17 Pro Max and other compatible models. From June 5 to June 12, fans who buy two TORRAS football-themed cases can enjoy 15% off.

Furthermore, to activate the local fan base in key North American host cities, TORRAS is introducing an exclusive sweepstakes giving buyers a chance to win live match tickets valued at $2,500 to witness the Portuguese national team in action. To streamline the experience for different regional matches, the brand has aligned specific fixtures with dedicated purchasing channels:

For a chance to win tickets to the June 17 Match in Houston (Portugal vs. Congo): Customers must complete their purchase through the TORRAS TikTok Shop to enter the drawing.

For a chance to win tickets to the June 23 Match in Miami (Portugal vs. Colombia): Customers must complete their purchase via the TORRAS Official Website to qualify for the raffle.

Join the event and shop the football-themed TORRAS Q3 AIR Ostand Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max and other compatible models now: Official Website | Amazon | TikTok Shop.

The partnership is inspired by a habit that has become increasingly common in the everyday lives of athletes and sports enthusiasts: using their phones to capture the ordinary moments of training and competition. Unlike many sports brands that focus on match-day intensity and immediate results, TORRAS recognized that progress is rarely visible in a single day. It is through the steady act of recording those everyday moments that many athletes begin to see their growth, build deeper confidence, and strengthen their passion for sports.

In many ways, the partnership speaks directly to the long-standing spirit of Portuguese football. Instead of celebrating talent, instinct, or individual heroics alone, it points to something many Portuguese players — Cristiano Ronaldo among them — have come to represent over the years: a grounded willingness to face reality, and to pursue greatness through relentless focus, discipline, and daily commitment. The real effort and sacrifice they make, both in training and life, often resonate more deeply with fans and the public than the final result itself. That is exactly why it matters to capture the moments behind the scenes.

To empower the passion that carry through every moment, the limited-edition Portugal national team Q3 AIR Ostand Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max honors the dedication and courage that define Portuguese football through its full visual design. Drawing inspiration from the team's new kit, the case features a red, green, and gold palette, while the wavy texture reflects Portugal's enduring maritime spirit and legacy of adventure. The case's signature airbag structure is further elevated with the iconic Quinas crest and football-inspired graphics.

Beyond its design and strong protection, the built-in magnetic stand is what makes the TORRAS Q3 AIR Ostand Case a practical iPhone 17 Pro Max MagSafe stand case for recording training, match-day moments, and everyday fan experiences. With 180-degree flip, 360-degree rotation, and a secure magnetic hold, this magnetic stand gives athletes an effortless and hands-free way to capture their routines in almost any setting. The phone can be placed steadily on a flat court, attached to nearby fixtures, or mounted on gym equipment, all without bulky filming gear or interrupting the flow of training.

Recording is not only for athletes, it is also for everyone. For football fans, what could feel more natural than carrying a football-inspired Ostand case into the energy of the game? Whether watching a match or sharing experience with friends, anyone with their phone and Ostand case can capture their own football moments. After all, the chance to take part in, connect with, and share in a global event is itself a moment worth remembering.

SOURCE TORRAS