Strength Genesis Announces Release of New Keto-Friendly Macadamia Nut Cooking Oil

However, olive oil has some limitations. First, it has a relatively low smoke point at 350-degrees fahrenheit which does not lend itself to high heat cooking or grilling. Secondly is the taste. Olive oil is relatively bland and does not provide tremendous flavor.

Australian Macadamia Nut oil the best-kept health secret most individuals probably never heard about according to Strength Genesis founder Derek Alessi Ph.D., "Macadamia Oil is packed with antioxidants, which are known to help neutralize free radicals. This can support a healthier heart and may reduce the risk of diabetes."

Alessi continues, "In addition, Macadamia nut oil has high levels of flavonoid, a powerful antioxidant that may reduce inflammation and support lower cholesterol levels. Lastly, it's profile of heart healthy fats is 17-times greater than olive oil!"

Strength Genesis has been importing and bottling Macadamia nut oil since early 2019 and has seen the majority of their sales stem from health enthusiasts and foodies. Macadamia nut oil has a much higher smoke point, 515-degrees fahrenheit, when compared to both olive oil and butter. The smoke point is also called the burning point of oil and can change the properties of oil from being very healthy and high in omega-3 good fats, to carcinogenic and dangerous. Also, Macadamia nut oil has a natural buttery taste which is prefered by many people when cooking meat, eggs and vegetables.

Alessi continues: "I have been working with individuals for 27-years at Dr. Derek Health & Fitness helping them to lose weight, drop body fat, reduce or eliminate medications and improve the quality of their lives. What you put into your body matters - a lot. I stand behind this product 100-percent for its health benefits and performance. I'm so confident that this will become your new favorite cooking oil that if you're not 100% satisfied I will refund your order AND send you a bottle of cooking oil of your choice."

At Strength Genesis , all of their products are ethically sourced from the highest quality of natural ingredients: New Zealand Grass Fed Protein, Icelandic Cold-processed Omega-3 Fish Oil, Delicious Living's award winning 100% Australian Cold-pressed Macadamia Nut Oil and more.

StrengthGenesis.com is a sports supplement retailer founded in 2017 and is owned by parent company Live It Fit LLC. Strength Genesis is best known for their Award winning 100% Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Molecularly Distilled Omega-3 Cold-processed Fish Oil and New Zealand Grass Fed Whey Protein. Strength Genesis is committed to providing products and packaging that are both good for people and the planet.

