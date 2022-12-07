Strength genesis™ is committed to providing products and packaging that are both good for people and the planet.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength Genesis nutraceutical fitness supplements announced and industry first in an effort to help fight the battle of plastics used in sports supplements.

There is little doubt that plastic bottles, containers and scoops are a hallmark of the sports supplement industry and are a convenient packaging solution.

Strength Genesis 100% Australian Cold-pressed Macadamia Nut Oil is considered by many nutritionists and doctors to be one of the world's healthiest cooking oils. Strength Genesis Nutraceutical Fitness Supplements Announces an Industry First - All Products in Sustainable and Responsible Packaging.

However, it has been known for years that plastic bottles containing BPA & BPS are far from safe. Dangers can include increased estrogen which can result in increased health risks.

In addition, increased plastic isn't good for the planet either. Plastic is harmful because it is 'Non-Biodegradable.' When it is thrown on land it can make the soil less fertile. When thrown in water it can bottle-neck and clog our ponds, rivers, and oceans. This can harm sea life because the bacteria in their stomach is not equipped to break the plastic down for digestion.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, plastic has been found in more than 60 percent of all seabirds and 100 percent of sea turtle species. Ingesting plastic has life-threatening effects on wildlife.

Sustainability Packaged

Strength Genesis products are sustainably packaged using recyclable glass bottles and reusable aluminum tins that also include a metal scoop.

Their line includes:

Cold-pressed Australian Macadamia Nut Oil

New Zealand Grass Fed Protein

Pharmaceutical Cold Processed Fish Oil

High Octane MCT Oil

They are unique in the supplement industry to offer such a sustainable and responsible solution whereas the rest of the industry relies on detrimental plastic and foil lined bags.

What Strength Genesis Believes

We know that everything you put in your body matters. That's why we hold ourselves to an elevated standard of safety and transparency. We develop and test all of our products with our staff, sometimes hundreds of times. We also believe that a robust and healthy life should be available to anyone looking to improve - according to Strength Genesis founder Derek Alessi Ph.D.

Alessi continues: I have been working with individuals for 28-years at Dr. Derek Health & Fitness helping them to lose weight, drop body fat, reduce or eliminate medications and improve the quality of their lives. We also provide premium sports supplements to some of the top fitness studios in the country. I stand behind this product line 100-percent for its health benefits and performance.

At Strength Genesis , all of their products are ethically sourced from the highest quality natural ingredients: New Zealand Grass Fed Protein, Icelandic Cold-processed Omega-3 Fish Oil, Delicious Living's award winning 100% Australian Cold-pressed Macadamia Nut Oil and more. Then, all products are packaged in either glass or metal containers. They have eliminated the use of unnecessary styrofoam, mylar, and plastic in their containers, shipper boxes, and master cartons.

StrengthGenesis.com is a food and supplement retailer founded in 2017 and is owned by parent company Live It Fit LLC. Strength Genesis is best known for their Award winning 100% Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Molecularly Distilled Omega-3 Cold-processed Fish Oil and New Zealand Grass Fed Whey Protein. Strength Genesis is committed to providing products and packaging that are both good for people and the planet.

