Strength Genesis nutritional supplement company reimagines its entire line to Green Sustainability.

Strength Genesis is proud to announce their green initiative of its entire product line. They are the makers of Pur-Zealander, New Zealand Grass-Fed protein powder , Australian Cold Pressed Macadamia Nut Oil and Molecularly distilled Omega-3 Icelandic Fish Oil . All packaging is being changed to sustainable materials including glass, paper and metal.

Strength Genesis has enjoyed an increase in their food supplement categories by over 300-percent YTD and believes that the premium quality nutrition market is eager to have packaging that is as sustainable as it's products. According to company founder Derek Alessi Ph.D , "We want to offer both a premium product and premium packaging."

Strength Genesis has searched the world for the highest quality dietary supplements. Their grass-fed protein is ethically sourced from New Zealand, which has some of the strictest laws in the world regarding the grass feeding of cows. It offers some of the highest bioavailability, protein assimilation in the industry.

Their "liquid gold", 100% Cold-Pressed Macadamia Nut Oil is sourced from Australia. It is considered by many to be the premier cooking oil offering higher-good Omega fats than even olive oil with a rich buttery taste. Perfect for cooking vegetables, eggs and meat. Finally, their omega-3 molecularly distilled fish oil is sourced from Iceland. The cold northern Atlantic waters produce some of the highest grade non-prescription fish oil in the world. Omega-3 fish oil is perfect for blood pressure management, blood glucose management and cellular support.

Strength Genesis believes this category will continue to grow in 2021 and beyond. Alessi States, "It is clear, the market is looking for higher quality food supplement products that are sourced and packaged responsibility. Plastics are neither good for the health of your body nor for the health of the environment. We look forward to expanding this line and offering some of the finest products the world can offer that are beneficial to your health."

Strength Genesis is an eCommerce retailer founded in 2019 and is owned by parent company Live It Fit LLC. The Strength Genesis staff is managed by Derek Alessi Ph. D, who has 26-years of experience in the Health & Wellness field.

