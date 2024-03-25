Strength in unity: Building Homes for Heroes provides wellness workshop for injured veterans, FDNY 343 Riders

O2X Human Performance to conduct workshop focused on mental, physical and emotional health

WEST POINT, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes , a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing housing to injured service members, will provide a two-day human performance workshop to disabled veterans and members of FDNY 343 Ride .

In partnership with O2X Human Performance , a Massachusetts-based training and education company that works primarily with tactical populations, the organizations will offer a customized curriculum focused on optimizing mental, physical and emotional health.

Building Homes for Heroes has been making a significant difference in the lives of wounded American service members and their families since 2006 by constructing, modifying and gifting homes mortgage-free. In addition to providing housing solutions, the organization offers support services that enable veterans and first responders to build better lives in academics, business and athletics.

In July of 2023, O2X and Building Homes for Heroes announced an official partnership in which O2X programs would be delivered directly to first responders and veterans through these support services.

"Our partnership with Building Homes for Heroes has proven to be invaluable," said Paul McCullough, co-founder at O2X Human Performance. "Both O2X and Building Homes for Heroes are relentlessly committed to bettering the lives of our nation's heroes. We're extremely proud to collaborate with such a reputable organization."

Receiving the workshop will be firefighters from Engine 50, Ladder 19, Battalion 26 in the Bronx, which is the headquarters of the FDNY 343 Ride charity, who have provided funds to Building Homes for Heroes for over a decade; firefighters from the elite Rescue 2 in Brooklyn; and a select group of disabled veterans. It will feature a customized curriculum led by members of the O2X team, including U.S. Special Operations veterans, mental performance experts, registered dietitians, adaptive yoga instructors and specialists in sleep health.

"We're dedicated to empowering our veterans and first responders to thrive in civilian life. Our partnership with O2X underscores our commitment to their physical and mental well-being beyond just providing homes," said Building Homes for Heroes CEO Andy Pujol.

O2X has collaborated with hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. It provides customized human performance programs to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing and support healthy lifestyles.

The workshop is scheduled to take place at the Thayer Hotel, 674 Thayer Rd, West Point, NY 10996.

About O2X Human Performance

O2X Human Performance provides comprehensive, science-backed programs to hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. O2X works with clients to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing, support healthy lifestyles and reduce health care costs associated with injuries and illnesses. Driven by results and cutting-edge research, O2X programs are designed and delivered by a team of Special Operations veterans, high level athletes and hundreds of leading experts in their respective fields of human performance. Visit o2x.com for additional information.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 95.5% program rating in 2022, the 11th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at www.buildinghomesforheroes.org .

