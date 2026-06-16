Strengthen TMF Strategy Under ICH E6(R3) Risk Expectations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see what risk-based trial master file (TMF) management means in practice for teams and stakeholders. Attendees will learn how to mature into a risk-based process without increasing operational burden. The featured speaker will share how to align TMF strategy with best practices and regulatory expectations.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For teams managing trial master files (TMF), ICH E6(R3) is reshaping expectations for clinical trial oversight and risk-based ways of working. Many organizations have explored risk-based approaches for their TMFs, but with "risk" appearing 89 times across the guidance, it is time to move from discussion to implementation.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore five methods for building a risk-based TMF approach, from determining which records to collect to leveraging the metrics teams produce. They'll also cover how these methods apply across different study types, the role technology plays in enabling risk-based decisions and the evolving relationship between sponsors and CROs.

Furthermore, the webinar will explore implementation strategies, pros and cons and a critical reality: while risk-based approaches can reduce workload and boost team confidence when executed well, they can increase burden when they fail.

Register for this webinar to learn how a risk-based TMF strategy can support stronger oversight, reduce unnecessary workload and improve inspection readiness.

Join Rob Jones, Head of Clinical, Arithmos, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strengthen TMF Strategy Under ICH E6(R3) Risk Expectations.

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