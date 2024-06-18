Strengthening Bonds: Former Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hassan Ali Khaire Participates in 2024 Somali Week Celebration at the National Press Club to Enhance US-Somali Relations

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Somali Week Celebration, the largest annual gathering hosted by Ka Joog in Minnesota, welcomes Former Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hassan Ali Khairi. This year's event promises to be a remarkable opportunity to strengthen US-Somali relations and celebrate the Somali community's contributions to American society.

Event Overview:

Somali Week is a vibrant, yearly event designed to unite the Somali community and engage with the broader public. The celebration aims to educate and inform the mainstream community about Somali culture, achievements, and contributions, thereby fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of the Somali-American community. This year, the week-long series of events will feature cultural exhibitions, educational workshops, community discussions, and a variety of performances showcasing Somali arts and traditions.

The 2024 Somali Week will officially commence at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., marking the beginning of an exciting series of events. The opening ceremony will feature a keynote speech by Former Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hassan Ali Khairi, who will address the importance of strengthening US-Somali relations and the significant role of the Somali diaspora in enriching the cultural and social fabric of the United States.

Key Highlights:

Special Guest: Former Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hassan Ali Khairi

Date and Time: June 26, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Venue: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

In addition to the keynote speech, there will be a series of meetings and discussions aimed at promoting community engagement and highlighting the significant contributions of Somali Americans. The event will serve as a platform to celebrate Somali heritage and foster connections between the Somali community and the broader American society.

About Somali Week:

The Somali Week Celebration is an annual event organized by Ka Joog, dedicated to bringing together the Somali community and the broader public. The week is filled with various activities including cultural exhibitions, educational workshops, community discussions, and performances. The focus of Somali Week is to promote cultural understanding, highlight the contributions of the Somali community to the American fabric, and foster stronger ties between Somali Americans and the broader community.

For more information about Somali Week and to participate in the events, please visit https://www.kajoog.org/ or contact:

Contact:

Ka Joog/Somali Week

[email protected]

About Ka Joog: Ka Joog is a leading organization dedicated to empowering Somali youth and fostering community engagement. Through various programs and events, Ka Joog aims to promote education, cultural understanding, and positive development within the Somali community.

