Strengthening Business Relationships Through Gifting

In fact, a recent study by Harvard University, The Carnegie Foundation and Stanford Research Center found that 85% of job success comes from people skills, rather than technical expertise. This means relationship building has never been more important in business than it is today. But how do you build personal relationships with your business associates?

First, you get to know them and LISTEN. Ask questions about their weekend, their day, their holiday plans. While they may not give expansive detail, they will drop cues or hints that give you an idea of what they enjoy doing outside the office, or the challenges they face daily while at work.

Visit them in person. Nothing tops a face-to-face meeting. If extensive travel isn't in your budget or timeframe, then pick up the phone or do a video conference instead of email or messaging platform like Slack. There's a common saying in business, "I'll fly if you buy." Sometimes you have to fly before they'll buy. Understand the nuance of the relationship, make the investment and it will pay off!

"Acknowledge the value you place on the relationship," said Ken Strong, President of Totally Chocolate. "Too often, we get so caught up in getting through to-do lists that we forget to tell our business associates, employees, clients, customers, vendors and suppliers how important they are you to and your business."

