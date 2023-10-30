Strengthening Financial Security: Advanced Fraud Solutions and ARGO Unite Against Rising Check Fraud

News provided by

Advanced Fraud Solutions

30 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of real-time deposit fraud detection solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with ARGO, an industry leader in technology solutions for the financial services and healthcare sectors. The collaboration will integrate AFS' TrueChecks®, the industry's premier check fraud database, into ARGO's OASIS™ (Optimized Assessment of Suspicious Items) Fraud Prevention Suite.

Continue Reading
Quote from Jordan Bothwell of AFS
Quote from Jordan Bothwell of AFS

"With fraudsters continuously innovating their tactics, partnerships like these are not just strategic but essential," said Jordan Bothwell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at AFS. "Our collaboration with ARGO allows us to deliver a more comprehensive and robust fraud detection solution to the financial institution market, making a significant impact on the industry's ongoing battle against deposit fraud."

The urgency of this partnership is underscored by recent alarming statistics about the prevalence of check fraud. According to data from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FCEN), a unit of the U.S. Treasury Department, check fraud has tripled since pre-pandemic levels. Paul Benda of the American Bankers Association revealed that banks absorbed nearly 250,000 cases of check fraud in 2021. By last year, this number skyrocketed to nearly 460,000 cases – a staggering increase of 84%.

Argo President David Engebos stated, "With industry statistical publications showing check fraud is on the rise coupled with the fact that criminals are becoming more sophisticated, a financial institution needs extensive mathematical and machine learning methods to analyze images and transactional data to identify potential suspicious items. Stopping fraud at the point of presentment, especially for the 47% of fraudulent transactions that occur over-the-counter, is an essential part of the fraud prevention strategy. Coupled with industry data from AFS and ARGO's OASIS fraud solution, our customers achieve significant ROI benefits, reducing fraud with 95 percent detection accuracy and reduced adjudication labor costs with fewer false positive alerts."

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Founded in 2007, Advanced Fraud Solutions is dedicated to helping financial institutions prevent fraud in real time through its cloud-based software solutions. Employed at the frontline and in the back office, these tools have effectively eliminated losses for banks and credit unions across the country, fulfilling a mission to be a powerful line of defense in a world of evolving financial threats.

About ARGO

Based in Richardson, Texas, ARGO is a market leader in high-value technology solutions for financial services and healthcare industries. Serving seven of the top ten financial institutions in the United States, ARGO continues to set benchmarks in innovative, secure, and reliable technology.

For more information, please contact Brynn Johnson, Director of Marketing at Advanced Fraud Solutions.

Media Contact:
Brynn Johnson
bjohnson@advancedfraudsolutions.com

SOURCE Advanced Fraud Solutions

Also from this source

Advanced Fraud Solutions Celebrates 6th Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Advanced Fraud Solutions Celebrates 6th Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Advanced Fraud Solutions, the foremost authority in payments fraud detection, once again graces the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.