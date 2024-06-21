Strengthening Motorcycle Safety: Autoliv and UN Road Safety Fund Announce Renewed Collaboration

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Motorcycle Day, June 21, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV-SDB), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and the UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) announced the renewal of their collaboration to enhance motorcycle safety globally. The collaboration supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 which aims to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries by 2030, and Autoliv's goal of saving 100,000 lives annually.

Motorcycle safety will be the key focus for this next phase of the collaboration, building upon the successful partnership established in 2022.

The Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023 highlights that the number of motorbikes and scooters has nearly tripled since 2011, with these vehicles involved in 21% of global road traffic deaths.

"Our collaboration with UNRSF allows us to gain insights from the global road safety community and share our expertise as a leader in automotive safety," said Mikael Bratt, CEO of Autoliv. "Partnerships and collaborations are essential for reducing the global burden of road traffic deaths and severe injuries. We are confident that safety for motorcyclists and other vulnerable road user groups can be significantly improved. By working closely with the UN Road Safety Fund and its global network of partners, we can make the roads safer."

By sharing insights, knowledge, and data, this partnership between Autoliv and the UN Road Safety Fund will empower the global road safety community, including UN agencies, NGOs, and technology providers, to collaborate and drive necessary changes.

Nneka Henry, Head of the UN Road Safety Fund, said "The rising number of motorcycle fatalities demands a global, multi-stakeholder approach. We welcome Autoliv's renewed commitment and leadership in addressing this critical challenge. By combining our resources and expertise, we can develop and implement effective solutions to make motorcycling safer for everyone."

Autoliv's commitment is an important step towards the Road to Morocco High-Level Pledging Forum, which will be held during the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in February 2025.

To further explore critical motorcycle safety issues and solutions, Autoliv and UNRSF will co-host a roundtable discussion on strengthening motorcycle safety globally on June 25, 2024, at 9.00-10.30 (CET). This hybrid event will be held both online and onsite at the UN office in Geneva. Participation details for media, please contact [email protected].

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ: ALIV-SDB) (STOCKHOLM: ALIV-SDB) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to US $ 10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About UNRSF:

The UN Road Safety Fund mobilizes financing from various sources and channels these resources to high-impact, scalable, and sustainable road safety projects worldwide. Operating in 88 countries across 5 regions, the fund supports initiatives such as better urban planning for school zones, low emission non-motorized transport, speed management, and cleaner, safer used vehicle standards.

