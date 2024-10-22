Strengthening Municipal Bond Trading Efficiency: True Market and PIMCO

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Market, a pioneer of financial technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with PIMCO, a global investment management firm, leveraging True Market's advanced virtual private ATS technology and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

By integrating True Market's sophisticated platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution, PIMCO aims to significantly enhance workflow optimization for municipal bonds in an effort to address the evolving needs of the marketplace.

"PIMCO recognizes the critical importance of performance and workflow optimization and is continually seeking innovative technology to improve efficiency," said David Hammer, Managing Director and Head of Municipal Bond Portfolio Management at PIMCO. "We are thrilled to partner with True Market, whose solution will help us provide this greater efficiency for municipal bond clients and partners."

Charles Almond, CEO of True Market, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to collaborate with PIMCO to enhance their municipal trading operations. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping PIMCO maintain and build upon their leadership in the field."

Aligning True Market's innovations solving aggregation of real-time cutting-edge data and liquidity with PIMCO's objectives sets a new benchmark in financial technology solutions. This partnership emphasizes True Market's commitment to strengthen asset management practices, which support PIMCO's key position as a leader in the market.

