Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky's CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany

Lockheed Martin

09:25 ET

HOLZDORF, Germany, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) company, and the U.S. Marine Corps' CH-53K heavy lift helicopter reached another historic first. The CH-53K, which recently arrived in Germany, flew its first flight on foreign soil at Holzdorf Air Base, Germany. The aircraft executed a flawless flight around the air base, as the Sikorsky team continues preparation for the King Stallion's public international debut at the ILA Berlin Air Show, April 25 - 29.

The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion makes its first flight on international soil at NATO-ally Germany’s Holzdorf Air Base. Photo: Lockheed Martin
The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion makes its first flight on international soil at NATO-ally Germany’s Holzdorf Air Base. Photo: Lockheed Martin

 

Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky's CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany

Lockheed Martin

