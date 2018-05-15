Stress at Work From Student Loans May Be Eased by Repayment Options, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans can cause stress that compromises a borrower's ability to perform her best at her job. Whether for new teachers or seasoned lawyers, employees at big corporations or workers at small nonprofits, having student loans can be a major source of stress. Federal student loan borrowers, however, have repayment options that may be a source of comfort regarding their debt. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment programs, encourages people experiencing stress from their student loans to explore opportunities for a different repayment plan.

Maridav/Bigstock.com

"Having unmanageable debt hanging over your head might affect a lot of aspects of your life, including your ability to focus and do well at work," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Having a repayment situation that you feel good about can change that."

Whether it's being badgered at work by creditors or simply getting distracted worrying about making the next payment, those with student loan debt might be suffering on the job. High loan payments may be dragging down borrowers' whole financial life. Federal student loan borrowers seeking a more manageable repayment setup might find benefit in income-driven repayment plans. These are offered by the Department of Education to qualified loan borrowers and allow borrowers to make payments based on their income and family size, thus making them a more affordable option for certain borrowers.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps borrowers select an appropriate plan, apply, and recertify enrollment in these income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech Financial offers borrowers a financial analysis and document preparation services to inform borrowers of their options and ensure the application process is correctly completed. The company will monitor each client's applications, and, if enrolled, the timeline of their repayment plan in an effort to ensure that no deadlines are missed.

"Having professionals working to assist you can be a huge stress-reliever when it comes to student loans and repayment," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial can help borrowers make sense of income-driven plans and make sense of their repayment goals, hopefully making life less stressful overall."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

stress-at-work-because-of-student.jpg

Stress at Work because of Student Debt

Maridav/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stress-at-work-from-student-loans-may-be-eased-by-repayment-options-says-ameritech-financial-300648879.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial