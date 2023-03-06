Stress-Free Steps Toward Self-Care

MISSION, Kan., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Over the last few years, self-care has taken on heightened importance for moms across the country.

That is why Mrs. T's Pierogies is partnering with actress, entrepreneur and mom JoAnna Garcia Swisher for its "All-Star Moms" campaign to spotlight the importance of finding ways to recharge and help these real-life superheroes prioritize me-time.

Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers

Simplifying self-care for All-Star Moms everywhere can be as easy as designating a "recharging room" in the home, which offers a personal space to reset and relax. When creating your recharging room, keep these tips from Garcia Swisher in mind:

Balance Beautiful with Functional: Find hosting staples like cutting boards, utensils and napkins that match the vibe of your personal space so the area can double as an entertaining space.

Keep it Easy to Clean: Choose furniture and decor that can handle a little mess from snacks, like Mrs. T's Mini Pierogies and your favorite dip, which are perfect for enjoying while binge-watching favorite shows.

Add a Personal Touch: Showcase a piece that tells a story, like a favorite embroidered pillow, piece of meaningful jewelry or framed photo of an amazing memory.

Bring In Something Cozy: Add cozy touches like a blanket, fluffy pillow or favorite slippers for something comfortable.

Make a Statement: Let your inner designer shine by taking a chance on something bold that represents a part of your personality you don't normally indulge.

Plan an Anchor Piece: This item is the foundation for everything, such as a vintage armchair, comfy couch or storage piece that tells a story. Choose this item first then build around it.

Moms can also prioritize self-care by whipping up an easy-to-make recipe, like these Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers, for themselves, a gathering of friends or an afternoon family snack. Pasta pockets filled with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors, Mrs. T's Pierogies are simple to prepare. This means more time for moms to do the stuff they love like unwinding from the day with favorite foods in their recharging spaces.

Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 9

Pizza Skewers:

1 box (12.8 ounces) Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies

3 cups cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for brushing pierogies, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1-2 cups mozzarella balls (18 total)

fresh basil leaves

bamboo skewers (10 inches)

Fresh Pesto:

2 cups fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

To make pizza skewers: In small bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, ground black pepper and oregano; toss to coat. Transfer tomatoes to air fryer tray or basket. Cook in air fryer 10 minutes, or until tomatoes are slightly charred; remove and set aside.

Lay pierogies on same tray or basket. Make sure not to overlap. Lightly brush each side with olive oil. Cook about 12 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Flip halfway through cooking.

To make pesto: In food processor, process basil; garlic; olive oil; pine nuts; Parmesan cheese; salt, to taste; and pepper, to taste, until smooth. (If preferred, use store-bought pesto.)

Add one pierogy to bamboo skewer followed by one tomato, one mozzarella ball and one basil leaf. Repeat with ingredients until each skewer is filled. Drizzle with pesto.

