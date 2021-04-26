Stress Less, Inc. Assets "For Sale"

ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress Less, Inc. is a "pioneer" in the on-line counseling and meditation/mind-body space having begun operations in 1995 and today they have announced the sale of all their proprietary assets.

Assets include the popular name "Stress Less" branded on the interactive website which is consistently ranks on page one of the Top six search engines (www.stress-less.com) and 23 Proprietary products which was lauded by the Purple Book as "one of the best in the on-line Health and Beauty category."

-6 Clinically proven Stress/Anxiety programs conducted by PhD. Psychologist Dr. Paul Fair and custom music by Jeffery Kinder (Meditation, Autogenic Training, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, Breathing, Imagery, Stretching, Autogenic Training and Breathing)

-1 Comprehensive 8 Session, multi-health "Feel Better Kit" incorporating audio, video, print, and product samples to help people improve their health and wellness which was endorsed by the 125m member Health and Wellness Club and a featured contestant prize on the CBS Television show "The Price is Right

-14 US Trademarks with 7 Currently active and 7 with "First Use" Rights

-On-Line Counseling automated system for telephone or Video contact

-On-line validated stress assessment for stress, anxiety, depression and other health related areas with 13-page automated response for health improvement

-25 page,12m word,177 bibliographic treatise on stress

-1 Custom composed Relaxation Music by Stephen Mark Kohn

-16 Different Vitamins and Herbs with Two Current

-Line of casual clothing with themes

"We have had a good run over the last 26 years and now we can "pass the baton" with clinically proven products and programs to help people reduce their stress, anxiety, and depression", said Al Kitchen, Founder. "Our products and programs can use the Stress Less brand name or can be changed to the brand of your choice. It will be great buy/acquisition for a new or existing business in this space", he said.

