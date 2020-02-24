Stress Management Industry: Global Trends

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global stress management market has been segmented on the basis of mode of treatment, end user and age group.Geographically, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).



A country-specific breakdown of the market is also included in the report.The study covers the global stress management market irrespective of the included countries.



Countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values based on statistical analysis.



Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statement of stress management market players, annual sales of market players and average cost of software and services are considered for market estimations. A large number of stress management market players and potential startups are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.



The report on the stress management market provides a market overview, assesses modes of treatment, provides an end-user analysis, and analyzes the stress management market by mode of treatment, age group and end user.The major companies that were profiled in the report includes a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments.



The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market shares.



Summary

The global stress management market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of REDACTED, during the forecast period (2019 to 2024).The market was valued at REDACTED in 2018, and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2024.



Stress management includes a broad range of drugs and medications, psychotherapies, and techniques that are aimed at controlling the level of stress in individuals, primarily chronic stress.Several drugs and devices are available for the treatment of stress among patients.



Some antidepressants that are commonly used for the treatment of stress disorders include Prozac, Lexapro, Paxil, Zoloft and Celexa.These drugs are used for the treatment of stress disorders, includinggeneralized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



The therapy and devices available for the treatment of patients suffering from stress disorders include deep brain stimulation, Alpha-Stim, transcranial magnetic stimulation and wearable devices. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is being utilized for the treatment of OCD which is non-responsive to medication. The device used in the DBS procedure targets specific areas of the brain that are involved in OCD, including the subthalamic nucleus, the anterior limb of the internal capsule, the nucleus accumbens and the inferior thalamic nucleus. As the stress level is increasing among adults and the elderly population, the adoption of stress management therapies is expected to grow significantly to reduce the stress level among individuals.



The global stress management market is expected to show potential growth during the forecast period.The major factors that are primarily driving the growth of the market include increased levels of stress at the workplace, emerging awareness regarding stress management and growing insurance claims for mental health.



For instance, in Great Britain, the prevalence of anxiety, stress and depression is very high, majorly in public service industries; including education, health and social care; and public administration and defense. By occupation, professionals that are common across public service industries (such as healthcare workers; teaching professionals and public service professionals) show

higher levels of stress as compared to all other professionals. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in Great Britain, the total number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety was 602,000, a prevalence rate of 1,800 per 100,000 workers in 2018. Among which, the number of new cases was 246,000, an incidence rate of 740 per 100,000 workers.



Likewise, an increased level of stress has been reported in the U.S. For instance, as per the American Institute of Stress (AIS), several studies demonstrated that job stress is the key source of stress among adults in the U.S., which has even intensified over the years. The major causes of stress at the workplace in the U.S. include a lack of job security, workload, and concerns with coworkers. These growing stress concerns have led the demand for stress management therapies that can minimize the level of stress and enable individuals to live a healthier and fuller life. Normally, drugs are used to dampen down the hormonal stress response system; which thereby facilitates cortisol levels to return to a normal level. As a result, it rescues brain cells from the stress effects. Therefore, drug therapies are considered as the foremost treatment for stress conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder and OCD.



