Stress-recovery wearable helps the body bounce back with Covestro polycarbonate blend

According to Kathryn Fantauzzi, CEO and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience, Inc., Apollo is the first wearable that helps the body beat stress by rapidly restoring its natural equilibrium for better sleep, energy and more. She explains that, unlike other wearables, Apollo doesn't just track your body—it uses vibration to improve your recovery from stress. Originally developed by physicians and neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh, Apollo's gentle vibration waves signal safety to the body and improve HRV—all through the sense of touch.

Since Apollo is worn on the wrist or ankle, the wearable required a material that withstands everyday products—such as lotions, perfumes and detergents—as well as drops and daily wear and tear. Makroblend® M525 PC+polyester blend from Covestro delivers the toughness and chemical resistance needed to create this durable yet lightweight device.

"Wearables have a long checklist of needs to meet, and it all starts with the right materials," said Doug Hamilton, global healthcare marketing leader, Covestro LLC.

Zachary Williams, market development, Healthcare – Polycarbonates, Covestro LLC, added, "Makroblend® M525 PC+polyester blend meets two important requirements—toughness and chemical resistance—to help Apollo users find balance with a strong and lightweight device that remains unchanged when exposed to a variety of personal care products."

"Apollo is about empowering people to take control of their health—that's why we chose Covestro as a partner," said John Maholtz, chief operating officer at Apollo Neuroscience. "Covestro's premier materials ensure that Apollo users experience a clean, comfortable and long-lasting product that is just as resilient as they are."

The device works in tandem with an intuitive app which, according to Apollo, features a variety of programs that help users:

Increase energy

Improve focus

Accelerate recovery

Support meditation

Deepen relaxation

Promote sleep

Attendees at the following shows will be able to experience first-hand how the Apollo device helps their body adapt to stress:

CES, January 7-10 in Las Vegas , at the Covestro booth in the Smart Cities Marketplace (Westgate – 313) and the Apollo Neuroscience booth in the Eureka Park Marketplace (Sands, Hall G – 53145)

in , at the Covestro booth in the Smart Cities Marketplace (Westgate – 313) and the Apollo Neuroscience booth in the Eureka Park Marketplace (Sands, Hall G – 53145) MD&M West, February 11-13 in Anaheim, California , at the Covestro booth (#2221)

Learn about what else Covestro has in store for CES: www.solutions.covestro.com/en/highlights/campaigns/ces-2020.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2018 sales of EUR 14.6 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics, and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,800 people at the end of 2018.

About Apollo Neuroscience:

Apollo is the first wearable that actively helps your body adapt to stress, for better sleep, focus, energy, and more. While other wearables track your body, Apollo empowers you to change it, harnessing the power of neuroscience to deliver gentle waves of vibration shown to rapidly restore your body's natural equilibrium. Apollo works by signaling safety to the body and has been scientifically-validated to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key metric of health and recovery. Apollo has been evaluated in university-led trials and has been tested by over 2,000 users. For more information, visit www.apolloneuro.com.

