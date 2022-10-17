Stress Testing Market to record USD 3.59 Bn incremental growth; Market to have fragmented structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Stress Testing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 3.59 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.08% during the forecast period. The global stress testing market is fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborations and M&A with other entities to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage. Vendors are also consequently developing innovative testing services for software developers to reduce IT complexities in the software development process. They are differentiating themselves based on service quality and innovations. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape. Start by Downloading Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stress Testing Market 2022-2026

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dotcom Monitor Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., LogiGear Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, RadView Software Ltd., SmartBear Software Inc., Stimulus Technology, Sun Technologies Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tricentis GmbH, Wipro Ltd., XB Software Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. as major market participants.

Although the increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications will offer immense growth opportunities, cybersecurity concerns in cloud-based testing environment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Now

Stress Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global stress testing market is segmented as below:

Product

Application Testing



Product Testing

The market growth in the application testing segment was significant in 2021. The rise in the adoption of mobile applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing is also contributing to the segment's growth.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 31% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Businesses in the region are early adopters of new technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud, and analytics. This coupled with the presence of well-developed cloud infrastructure is fostering the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stress testing market report covers the following areas:

Stress Testing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stress testing market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stress testing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stress Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stress testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stress testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stress testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stress testing market vendors

Stress Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dotcom Monitor Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., LogiGear Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, RadView Software Ltd., SmartBear Software Inc., Stimulus Technology, Sun Technologies Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tricentis GmbH, Wipro Ltd., XB Software Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Application testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Application testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 94: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 98: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 101: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.6 Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Performance Lab US LLC

Exhibit 125: Performance Lab US LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Performance Lab US LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Performance Lab US LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Tricentis GmbH

Exhibit 128: Tricentis GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Tricentis GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Tricentis GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

