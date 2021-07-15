StressCrete Group Introduces an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Embedded Inside Concrete Pole, Leverages FLO as Charging Station Supplier

Equipping communities across North America with spun concrete poles since 1953, StressCrete Group offers a new way for communities to scaleup their EV charging infrastructure and meet the growing demand for green solutions.

BURLINGTON, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - StressCrete Group, manufacturers of spun concrete poles and light fixtures operating across North America, announced today the launch of their revolutionary new product, the VoltLock. The VoltLock is a concealed Level II Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station built into StressCrete's popular Alexander pole. It provides a discrete and convenient way for EV owners to charge their cars. As the charging station is encased in the concrete pole, it has even more protection against tampering, helping consumers access a consistent and reliable EV charging source for their cars, while saving cities and communities on maintenance costs each year. The VoltLock is designed with communities in mind and is compatible with various EVSE suppliers to meet consumer's specific needs. FLO®, a leading North American EV charging network operator and supplier of smart charging solutions, has been chosen by StressCrete Group as the inaugural charging equipment supplier for the VoltLock.

Introducing The VoltLock: A Concealed Level II EVSE Pole. The VoltLock was designed with the needs of the city in mind. The cavities within the base of the pole for concealing electric vehicle supply equipment provide a tamperproof solution with a clean aesthetic by containing the cable and connector of the charging stations typically in use within the sleek lines of the concrete pole. The VoltLock EV Charger pole, featuring the FLO Charger unit, is installed in a parking lot setting. Pictured with an electric vehicle. (CNW Group/StressCrete Group) FLO logo (CNW Group/StressCrete Group)

The VoltLock Concealed Level II EVSE Pole Benefits:

Cavities within the base of the pole conceal the electric vehicle supply equipment, providing a safe, tamper-resistant solution.

Offers a clean aesthetic that blends into the streetscape as all wires and equipment are concealed within the pole.

Faster and easier installation as the charging station utilizes existing streetlighting infrastructure, saving communities both time and resources.

The FLO Level II EVSE is a charging option that is accessible by all EV owners, no matter the make or model.

Convenient charging option for neighborhoods with street parking as the only parking option.

Designed to combine with FLO SmartTWO charging station, which contains an industry-leading, patented locking mechanism to protect the connector and store it safely off the ground.

"StressCrete Group is always looking for new ways to integrate technology into our infrastructure products," said Luke van Vliet, Chief Growth Officer of StressCrete Group. "We are excited to introduce the VoltLock, a new solution that will help communities scaleup their green infrastructure by utilizing their existing streetlighting network. At StressCrete Group, our goal is to develop products that will enhance communities and create more livable cities."

"FLO is pleased to be the inaugural supplier of EV charging equipment for the VoltLock," said Brookes Shean, General Manager, USA East and Central Canada at FLO. "FLO and StressCrete Group share a strong focus on durable and reliable products and services, which in the case of FLO is the foundation of EV drivers' trust in our charging stations. The VoltLock offers multiple opportunities for communities to expand EV charging infrastructure, even in demanding environments, while providing an excellent protection against many types of tampering. When combined with the patented locking mechanism in FLO's SmartTWO charging station, this robust solution is perfect for communities looking to increase EV adoption."

After significant development and testing, the VoltLock EVSE is now available throughout North America. More information about VoltLock can be found on the StressCrete Group website or by contacting StressCrete Group directly.

About StressCrete Group: With manufacturing facilities in five North American locations, StressCrete Group produces an extensive line of high-performance LED decorative outdoor lighting fixtures, decorative spun concrete and metal poles, plus pole arms, accessories, bollards and site amenities. We manufacture a vast range of products for many industries including municipalities, power distribution and transmission, electrical and communications, and sports lighting. We are a family business that operates by the core values of honesty, integrity, compassion and respect to better the lives of our employees, their families, our customers and the communities we represent.

About FLO: FLO is a leading North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO and its parent company, AddEnergie, enable hundreds of thousands charging events, thanks to over 45,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations center are based in Quebec City, and AddEnergie's assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York and Florida. For more information, visit flo.com.

